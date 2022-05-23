Why do so many brilliant plans fail to deliver? What do you have to do to make things happen and make things right in services companies or service areas? Our teams require a new structured operational mindset that unifies improvement, promised service delivery and financial results.
For over fifty years, IESE, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, has been at the forefront of management education, developing and inspiring business leaders who strive to make a deep, positive and lasting impact on the people, companies and society they serve.
In this course, you will follow four companies, each in a different industry (finance, gas, health and tourism), as they implement an efficient and cutting-edge operations model (SPDM) to address the problems that do not allow them to deliver an excellent service, and improve their results. Through these cases, and the application of this practical framework, you will gain a deep understanding of how to increase your efficiency while providing a 5 star service, as well as getting results and things done in your own company.
The Operations Puzzle
During this module, the following topics will be covered: promise and its five dimensions (cost, time, range, innovation, and consistency), essence or DNA’s company, flame red or the structure holding up the essence, client archetype, service specifications and moments of truth (MMT).
Unlocking Capacity to Tackle Higher Value-Added Tasks
During this module, the following topics will be covered: service and product mix, task=problem=knowledge, capacity analysis and matrix, load matrix and task benchmark.
No Hire, No Fire
During this module, the following topics will be covered: operational variables, E2E process & green benches, 7 times, operational rules and types of decisions.
