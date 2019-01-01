Beatriz Muñoz-Seca is a Professor in the Production, Technology and Operations Management Department at IESE Business School, where she has been researching and lecturing since 1990. Her more than 45-year career has involved her in running companies in different parts of the world, before she went into teaching and advising them. She has been the first female CEO of a public sector company in Spain. After joining IESE, she has helped CEOs and executive committees to design efficient service companies that provide added value propositions linked with financial improvements. Dr. Muñoz-Seca teaches operations strategy at IESE and at various business schools in Latin America and Portugal. She holds a Ed.M. from Harvard University and a PhD from the University of Navarra. She is one of the first women full Professors at IESE Business School. She has been an adviser to the European Commission and has participated in and led numerous international and national projects in her field. Her latest books are “How to Get Things Right: A Guide to Finding and Fixing Service Delivery Problems” (Palgrave, 2019) and “How to Make Things Happen: A Blueprint for Applying Knowledge, Solving Problems and Designing Systems That Deliver Your Service Strategy” (Palgrave, 2017), “How to Get Things Right: A Guide to Finding and Fixing Service Delivery Problems” (Palgrave, 2019), “Service Operational Canvas, the key to making money without compromising service excellence” (2021 ) and the Service Operational Canvas platform, soconline.eu.