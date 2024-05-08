Coursera Instructor Network
Introduction to KPIs: Measuring Success in Business
Coursera Instructor Network

Introduction to KPIs: Measuring Success in Business

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of KPIs in achieving organizational goals.

  • Identify the right KPIs for different business units and objectives.

  • Implement KPIs within your business framework, employing best practices for data collection and analysis to drive improvement.

  • Assess the impact of KPI-driven strategies on business performance, using data to iterate and enhance business processes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

“What gets measured gets done” If we measure something, we are more likely to do it. This idea is important for people who work in business. They learn that the main problem is not deciding what to measure but figuring out how to measure it. After measuring, they still need to decide how to judge the results (the "metric") and how to track if a new product is successful over time (KPIs).

What's included

13 videos4 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Manish Gupta
4 Courses1,123 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions