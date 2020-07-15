MG
Nov 9, 2020
This is a great overview for the field of Procurement and the instructor is wonderful and a valuable resource given his wealth of experience in Supply Chain Management and Procurement.
KA
Aug 14, 2021
It was amazing course. I enjoyed a lot with this procurement basic course and I gain a lot of knowledge.\n\nmany thanks for your financial aid.\n\nKamil
By Nadarajah S•
Jul 15, 2020
Such a useful and professional course.
Await to participate in more professional courses via COURSERA
By Abhishek S•
Aug 9, 2020
Its more self reading than lecture.
By Paul T•
Jul 20, 2020
Great jump into Procurement Basics, and right away focusing on need for stakeholder communication and integrating Procurement into the entire procurement process in a way that adds value to the company and increases Procurement's importance.
By Alex V•
Aug 19, 2020
Apart from 1 reading material I left a comment about (blurry/low quality pictures of tables and graphs) the course was interesting and provided me with quite a few new perspectives and cemented my current knowledge.
By ANNA E B•
Aug 12, 2020
I found this course very clear, and explanations are very Comprehensive with the support of some study cases. I liked the idea of reviewing students assessments and viceversa. I really love this course.
By Đào M H•
Jun 19, 2021
This course is very useful for people working in internal purchasing or bidding in corporations. I will continue to take other courses on this topic.
By Andres A•
Jun 13, 2020
Great Strategies to keep a solid and healthy business relationship with vendors
By Andrea•
Jun 4, 2020
Great for people who want a good overview about how Procurement works.
By Al M A•
Sep 4, 2020
This course is very informative for learners. Thank you.
By Jigneshkumar N P•
Jul 27, 2020
This is really perfect session for basic learner.
By LISA N C•
Oct 5, 2020
I enjoyed the course and it was interested.
By Mohamad S B S•
Oct 31, 2020
Very easy to understand Don Klock explains
By Conrad K•
Jul 17, 2020
The videos and materials were top notch
By Mariela M•
Aug 19, 2020
Very helpful and useful information!
By RITHEESH V V•
Jun 21, 2020
Really excited and looking forward
By Winston A W•
Sep 5, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Eswar I•
May 26, 2020
Excellent!
By Muhammad A R•
Jun 5, 2020
Excellent
By Sohan L B•
Jun 28, 2020
Good!
By Sheri Z•
Jul 24, 2020
V
By Joshua A•
Feb 14, 2021
perfect course to launch you into the basics of procurement........
By Hardeep S C•
Jun 19, 2020
Very authentic ways of teaching
By Angelica Z V•
Nov 11, 2020
Has basic information that is good to know about this area. It is shorter than the 5 weeks, it can be done in 2 or 3. Good in general but it did not reached my expectation of showing interesting real life cases and more interaction. The assessment had some grading issues.
By Noaman R•
Jul 29, 2020
The course strictly entry level. The course content in my view might not have been laid out accordingly. I feel it is missing structure.
By Michael N U•
Dec 31, 2020
Personally, communication between departments was a natural thing. I never thought that stakeholders management could be one of the subjects to study. This course gave me a different perspective on this part of collaborative communication.