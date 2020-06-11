About this Course

12,765 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • U​nderstand Course Flow and Requirements

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,300 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

23 minutes to complete

Welcome & Course Introduction

23 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Ten Good Articles To Read

4 hours to complete
10 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCUREMENT & SOURCING INTRODUCTION

View all reviews

About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization

Global Procurement and Sourcing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder