After a warm Welcome to the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization, I will provide a brief introduction to the specialization and its courses covering the following:
This course is part of the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand Course Flow and Requirements
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome & Course Introduction
Ten Good Articles To Read
Reviews
- 5 stars79.74%
- 4 stars15.81%
- 3 stars3.41%
- 2 stars0.34%
- 1 star0.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCUREMENT & SOURCING INTRODUCTION
One of the most detailed account of the topic in study. The content is amazing and easy to understand. One of the best courses to follow on Procurement
This course was an effective introduction to Procurement, from several different points of view. It was well worth my time.
Great introductory course. Learnt a lot about the key aspects of Procurement, Commodity management, Supplier relationship management etc. Thank you!!
Excellent course. I thoroughly enjoyed this course that I was able to complete it in no time. It was engaging and interesting. Looking forward to completing the other courses in this specializ
About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
We will start with a “proven” model for Strategic Sourcing, then move on to the very important topic of Supplier Management. In Supplier Management, you will learn how to select and evaluate suppliers, implement appropriate contracts, and how to mitigate risks. In Supply Market Analysis, you will learn and understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets. Lastly, the course will cover the very important topic of negotiation. Outside reading will be provided to reinforce your knowledge. In addition, case studies will be used to bring these learning to life, and assessment will be used to test your overall knowledge.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.