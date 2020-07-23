AP
Jul 22, 2020
An excellent course by the professor. He has got a lot to offer to those who enroll, and I would highly recommend this brand new course for anyone who would like to learn about Global Outsourcing.
VT
Aug 18, 2020
Excellent course. I thoroughly enjoyed this course that I was able to complete it in no time. It was engaging and interesting. Looking forward to completing the other courses in this specializ
By Aditya P•
Jul 23, 2020
By Joseph D A•
May 26, 2020
This course has surely enhanced my skill at procurement & global sourcing.
By Marta G•
Jun 9, 2020
Comprehensive and easy to digest for people with little experience in procurement.
By Jerrin A•
Jun 24, 2020
The course was extremely relatable as I am from a Procurement background. It provided me insights on various other parts of the procurement wherein I was not exposed in my previous organisation. I will take forward the learning and hopefully be able to use them in the coming times. Thanks to the author Don and Coursera for this amazing content.
By Viveshini T•
Aug 19, 2020
By Noaman R•
Jul 27, 2020
A good introduction to procurement and sourcing. The articles are good read and the professor is amazing at explaining the concepts.
By Mike B•
Jun 11, 2020
This course was an effective introduction to Procurement, from several different points of view. It was well worth my time.
By Alexa M•
Jul 6, 2020
The depth of the readings was manageable. I enjoy reading at my own pace rather than listening to video lectures.
By HUMAYUN O•
Jul 26, 2020
Good for getting up with the basics. Articles were easy and important to understand. Helped clear many concepts
By PAXIA N•
Aug 10, 2020
This course is great for all learners who want to know the basic procurement knowledge.
By Michael K•
Jul 16, 2020
The introduction course is excellent. it gives me a clear view of what procurement is.
By ABDUL B W•
Aug 18, 2020
Very Well Explained Introduction to new learners like me about, what is procurement.
By Md E M•
May 20, 2020
I liked it. I have got basic overview of procurement and sourcing
By Zainab B•
Aug 21, 2020
Its a good course.
Very simple to understand.
By Aladesogo O M•
Aug 20, 2020
Wonderful course very simple to understand
By Siddhant•
Jun 13, 2020
This was by far the shortest course on the subject matter that I have ever taken. Having said that the reading materials given on the Week 2 were really helpful in brushing up the concept. A few more articles/ reference materials would have been more helpful.
By Andres A•
Jun 11, 2020
An excellent introduction to the Procurement and Sourcing wold, it's a great refresher of key concepts that all Procurement Managers must have at hand.
By Zaher M•
Jul 13, 2020
Very interesting course as an introduction fir. procurement it enrich your knowledge and teach you important terms and the difference between them.
By Ananth B•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent introduction to the subject. Though this course primarily consists of readings, they were a great set of articles to read.
By Josh H•
Jul 13, 2020
Interesting overview of the subject; it was very easy to understand. Very informative with very little reading.
By Yesica N•
Aug 13, 2020
Excelente! Es un curso muy completo y actualizado, con ejemplos claros y aplicables a la realidad.
By RITHEESH V V•
Jun 20, 2020
Excellent materials provided by the team to understand the concept very easily. Thanks
By SOREMEKUN A J•
Aug 11, 2020
This is a good understanding of Procurement and sourcing
By Rethabile M•
Jun 22, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. It was very helpful.
By Arije A M•
Aug 20, 2020
This is a wonderful course.
Very simple to comprehend