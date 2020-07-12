About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • L​earn from the experts about the future of procurement

  • R​review and undetand the key takeaways from courses 1 through 6.

  • T​est your knowledge through the required final assessment

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome and Final Reading Assignments-A Strategic Perspective

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Wrap-up & Final Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STRATEGIC PROCUREMENT AND SOURCING CONCLUSIONS

About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization

Global Procurement and Sourcing

Frequently Asked Questions

