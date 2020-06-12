IA
Jun 11, 2020
Very informative course in a very professional way.. I like it so mush and encourage procurement, supply chain and contract teams to join it
JM
Dec 22, 2020
This is by far the best course I've done with Coursera, I strongly recommend for anyone in Procurement do it.
By Ibrahim A•
Jun 12, 2020
Very informative course in a very professional way.. I like it so mush and encourage procurement, supply chain and contract teams to join it
By Edgar N B G•
Aug 24, 2021
Brillante recapitulación de la Especialización, lecturas muy interesantes y asesoría con toda la voz de la experiencia.
By Vikas S•
Oct 14, 2020
Excellent course for beginners in procurement. also gives insights of industry practices.
By Dani V•
May 29, 2020
Excellent course on Procurement and Sourcing. Fully recommendable!!!
By SAMBIT S•
Aug 5, 2020
The course user can use multiple choice and provide information on how to write answers. Very badly made the video where 25% of slide isn't visible and quiz no information how to write answers
By Demet A•
Feb 16, 2021
I am in purchasing field for over 15 years, within international organizations.
The whole specialization , helped me to get insights of chances to improve, as well as increasing the quality of communication with my peers and upper management.
The concepts are explained very clearly and supported with very good assignments.
Thank you very much for providing such good quality learning material available !
By Evelyn•
Jun 20, 2020
As a mid-level manager, this learning has actually consolidated my experience and provided missing pieces for a more rounded knowledge of procurement. The Lecturer showed passion and is very knowledgeable in this area of specialization. I really enjoyed and benefited from he course!
By XIAOLING H•
Aug 6, 2021
This course definitely enhanced my knowledge in global sourcing and procurement. It has a lot to offer, and it's very engaging. Thank you professor Don.
By Modesto J F P•
Aug 16, 2021
With this course you obtain a really good overview about the critical points to develop and implement a strategic view in Procurement
By John M•
Dec 23, 2020
This is by far the best course I've done with Coursera, I strongly recommend for anyone in Procurement do it.
By Imad A•
Jan 11, 2022
great course and great wrap up test that touches on all the learned aspects of this specialisation
By Razak A•
Apr 16, 2022
Very informative course and i must admit that i have really learned a lot from. Thank you Prof.
By Andrew K•
Dec 2, 2021
nice course that encompasses a lot of requirements in the procurement market.
By Andres A•
Jul 13, 2020
Great Course! Recommended for Procurement and Non-Procurement Professionals
By Rachel E F•
Sep 8, 2020
Very informative course , highly recommend for anyone in procurement
By Arturo V R•
Jun 25, 2020
Excellent Specialization for anyone involved in procurement.
By Claudio A B d S•
Aug 18, 2021
Great material! Mr. Don Klock is a great instructor!
By Muhammad U A•
May 11, 2021
The finest course by the finest professor
By Abdullahi M A•
Nov 25, 2020
it was really exceptional course.
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 3, 2020
Excellent & Looking Forward...
By Winston A W•
Oct 4, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Ali A•
Mar 2, 2021
Great learning
By Meiliani•
Jan 31, 2021
worth to learn
By Abel C•
May 14, 2021
Excellent
By Muhammad A R•
Jun 5, 2020
EXCELLENT