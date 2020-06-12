Chevron Left
Strategic Procurement and Sourcing Conclusions by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.8
stars
103 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

This course will be the final course in the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization. We will covering three things: First, there will be a final set of readings of articles that are looking at the future of Strategic Procurement and Sourcing. While many of the articles differ in their point of view, all the authors focus on the continued important of procurement in the business world today. Second, we will do a complete wrap-up and key takeaways for all of the courses. This will be an excellent review of what you learned in this specialization and will be helpful in the Final Assessment of the course. Lastly, there will be a Required Final Assessment consisting of 40 multiple choice....

Top reviews

IA

Jun 11, 2020

Very informative course in a very professional way.. I like it so mush and encourage procurement, supply chain and contract teams to join it

JM

Dec 22, 2020

This is by far the best course I've done with Coursera, I strongly recommend for anyone in Procurement do it.

By Edgar N B G

Aug 24, 2021

Brillante recapitulación de la Especialización, lecturas muy interesantes y asesoría con toda la voz de la experiencia.

By Vikas S

Oct 14, 2020

Excellent course for beginners in procurement. also gives insights of industry practices.

By Dani V

May 29, 2020

Excellent course on Procurement and Sourcing. Fully recommendable!!!

By SAMBIT S

Aug 5, 2020

The course user can use multiple choice and provide information on how to write answers. Very badly made the video where 25% of slide isn't visible and quiz no information how to write answers

By Demet A

Feb 16, 2021

I am in purchasing field for over 15 years, within international organizations.

The whole specialization , helped me to get insights of chances to improve, as well as increasing the quality of communication with my peers and upper management.

The concepts are explained very clearly and supported with very good assignments.

Thank you very much for providing such good quality learning material available !

By Evelyn

Jun 20, 2020

As a mid-level manager, this learning has actually consolidated my experience and provided missing pieces for a more rounded knowledge of procurement. The Lecturer showed passion and is very knowledgeable in this area of specialization. I really enjoyed and benefited from he course!

By XIAOLING H

Aug 6, 2021

T​his course definitely enhanced my knowledge in global sourcing and procurement. It has a lot to offer, and it's very engaging. Thank you professor Don.

By Modesto J F P

Aug 16, 2021

With this course you obtain a really good overview about the critical points to develop and implement a strategic view in Procurement

By Imad A

Jan 11, 2022

g​reat course and great wrap up test that touches on all the learned aspects of this specialisation

By Razak A

Apr 16, 2022

Very informative course and i must admit that i have really learned a lot from. Thank you Prof.

By Andrew K

Dec 2, 2021

nice course that encompasses a lot of requirements in the procurement market.

By Andres A

Jul 13, 2020

Great Course! Recommended for Procurement and Non-Procurement Professionals

By Rachel E F

Sep 8, 2020

Very informative course , highly recommend for anyone in procurement

By Arturo V R

Jun 25, 2020

Excellent Specialization for anyone involved in procurement.

By Claudio A B d S

Aug 18, 2021

Great material! Mr. Don Klock is a great instructor!

By Muhammad U A

May 11, 2021

The finest course by the finest professor

By Abdullahi M A

Nov 25, 2020

it was really exceptional course.

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 3, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward...

By Winston A W

Oct 4, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Ali A

Mar 2, 2021

Great learning

By Meiliani

Jan 31, 2021

worth to learn

By Abel C

May 14, 2021

Excellent

By Muhammad A R

Jun 5, 2020

EXCELLENT

