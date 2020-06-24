In this course you will learn some tools to evaluate supply markets from a Strategic level (e.g. Macro) (PESTLE) to Tactical level (e.g. Industry) (Supply Market Segmentation, Five Forces, Supply Chain Mapping) to Operational Level (Supplier) (Informational Sources, SWOT, Financial Analysis)
This course is part of the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Learn & understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets from three levels: Macro, Tactical, and Operational/Supplier level
Macro Level: PESTLE
Tactical Level: Supply Market Segmentation, 5-Forces Analysis, and Supply Chain Mapping
Operational/Supplier Level: Key Information Sources, SWOT, and Financial Analysis
Welcome & Macro Level
Industry Level
Supplier Level
The course is great I advice everyone intrested in the field to take it
understand classical business model and strategy to analyze supply market
Excellent Refresher course for key concepts and methodologies in addition to new items.
very educative course worth pursuing as a procurement and supply professional.......
About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
We will start with a “proven” model for Strategic Sourcing, then move on to the very important topic of Supplier Management. In Supplier Management, you will learn how to select and evaluate suppliers, implement appropriate contracts, and how to mitigate risks. In Supply Market Analysis, you will learn and understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets. Lastly, the course will cover the very important topic of negotiation. Outside reading will be provided to reinforce your knowledge. In addition, case studies will be used to bring these learning to life, and assessment will be used to test your overall knowledge.
