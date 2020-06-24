About this Course

Course 5 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
What you will learn

  • L​earn & understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets from three levels: Macro, Tactical, and Operational/Supplier level

  • M​acro Level: PESTLE

  • Tactical Level: Supply Market Segmentation, 5-Forces Analysis, and Supply Chain Mapping

  • O​perational/Supplier Level: Key Information Sources, SWOT, and Financial Analysis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Welcome & Macro Level

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Industry Level

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Supplier Level

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

