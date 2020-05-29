Chevron Left
Back to Supply Market Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supply Market Analysis by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.8
stars
80 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn some tools to evaluate supply markets from a Strategic level (e.g. Macro) (PESTLE) to Tactical level (e.g. Industry) (Supply Market Segmentation, Five Forces, Supply Chain Mapping) to Operational Level (Supplier) (Informational Sources, SWOT, Financial Analysis) A total of seven "proven" tools will be provided. All of these tools will help you develop the right strategies, reduce risks, and make the "right" supplier decisions. Required reading, supplemental videos and a required case with a Peer Group Assessment will help you increase your learnings....

Top reviews

AA

Jun 24, 2020

Excellent Refresher course for key concepts and methodologies in addition to new items.

CZ

Mar 24, 2021

understand classical business model and strategy to analyze supply market

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Supply Market Analysis

By Dani V

May 29, 2020

Thank you Don for sharing your senior experience in Procurement in such a structured and organized way. It helped me a lot to look at the procurment from the big picture.

By Andres A

Jun 25, 2020

Excellent Refresher course for key concepts and methodologies in addition to new items.

By Kiran S

May 25, 2020

ve

By Juan A M

Jul 16, 2020

It is a great course, however, I completed my project on June 22, 2020, review all my peers and up to June 29, 2020- ET 14:38 I have not received my certificate or any answer from Coursera since June 22, 2020.

It is July 16, 2020 and nobody has reviewed my project and there is nobody at Coursera or Website to address this issue. I recommend to Coursera and the Professor to create an algorithm to search for work submitted over 3 or 7 days. It is not fair you pay and you don't the get the assistance you need.

By Kim U T T

Oct 7, 2021

Through this course, you will be instructed to conduct supply market analysis through 3 levels: macro, industry, and supplier level. I was impressed by the supplier analysis section and it is really helpful for me to make a better choice in selecting the right suppliers.

By Andrea

Jun 4, 2020

Very useful course which provides good tools to understand your supply market.

By Chen Z

Mar 24, 2021

understand classical business model and strategy to analyze supply market

By Imad A

Jan 6, 2022

T​he course is great I advice everyone intrested in the field to take it

By Emad M K

Feb 24, 2021

very informative and I'll recommend it for my friends

By Kamil A

Sep 29, 2021

It was excellent course and I enjoyed a lot

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 5, 2020

Excellent & looking forward

By Claudio A B d S

Aug 20, 2021

Great material and class!!

By T V K R

Jul 19, 2020

Very informative course

By Winston A W

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Halfid A U P

Nov 19, 2020

Great ...proffesor

By Rajesh D

Aug 9, 2020

T

h

a

n

k

s

By Joshua A

Mar 1, 2021

very educative course worth pursuing as a procurement and supply professional.......

By Richard K

Aug 8, 2021

There are never enough peer review opportunities available when I have completed my assignment and am ready to review others' assignments. As a result, I have to wait multiple days, sometimes even a full week in order to completed a course within this program. Update...several days later, and still no peer review available. This program is dysfunctional and I would never recommend it to anyone. I would like a refund asap!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder