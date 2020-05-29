AA
Jun 24, 2020
Excellent Refresher course for key concepts and methodologies in addition to new items.
CZ
Mar 24, 2021
understand classical business model and strategy to analyze supply market
By Dani V•
May 29, 2020
Thank you Don for sharing your senior experience in Procurement in such a structured and organized way. It helped me a lot to look at the procurment from the big picture.
By Andres A•
Jun 25, 2020
By Kiran S•
May 25, 2020
ve
By Juan A M•
Jul 16, 2020
It is a great course, however, I completed my project on June 22, 2020, review all my peers and up to June 29, 2020- ET 14:38 I have not received my certificate or any answer from Coursera since June 22, 2020.
It is July 16, 2020 and nobody has reviewed my project and there is nobody at Coursera or Website to address this issue. I recommend to Coursera and the Professor to create an algorithm to search for work submitted over 3 or 7 days. It is not fair you pay and you don't the get the assistance you need.
By Kim U T T•
Oct 7, 2021
Through this course, you will be instructed to conduct supply market analysis through 3 levels: macro, industry, and supplier level. I was impressed by the supplier analysis section and it is really helpful for me to make a better choice in selecting the right suppliers.
By Andrea•
Jun 4, 2020
Very useful course which provides good tools to understand your supply market.
By Chen Z•
Mar 24, 2021
By Imad A•
Jan 6, 2022
The course is great I advice everyone intrested in the field to take it
By Emad M K•
Feb 24, 2021
very informative and I'll recommend it for my friends
By Kamil A•
Sep 29, 2021
It was excellent course and I enjoyed a lot
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 5, 2020
Excellent & looking forward
By Claudio A B d S•
Aug 20, 2021
Great material and class!!
By T V K R•
Jul 19, 2020
Very informative course
By Winston A W•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Halfid A U P•
Nov 19, 2020
Great ...proffesor
By Rajesh D•
Aug 9, 2020
By Joshua A•
Mar 1, 2021
very educative course worth pursuing as a procurement and supply professional.......
By Richard K•
Aug 8, 2021
There are never enough peer review opportunities available when I have completed my assignment and am ready to review others' assignments. As a result, I have to wait multiple days, sometimes even a full week in order to completed a course within this program. Update...several days later, and still no peer review available. This program is dysfunctional and I would never recommend it to anyone. I would like a refund asap!