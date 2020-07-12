This course will teach you the necessary negotiation skills to be successful.
We will be covering the overall negotiation process, how to establish objectives (e.g.Most Desirable Option (MDO), Least Acceptable Alternative (LAA), Best Alternative To a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA)), what type and how to gather facts and collect information, the importance of developing a plan, learn your negotiation style, how to use, recognize and counter various tactics, understand the difference between positions vs. interest and need and wants, and lastly what you need to do after the negotiation is complete. This course will be supported by video, readings, a personal style survey, a podcast, and a required "mock" negotiation with a Peer group assessment.