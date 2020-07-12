About this Course

Course 6 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • L​earn when you should and should not negotiate

  • L​earn the importance of planning and useful tools to improve your success: e.g. Setting Specific Objectives, MDOs, LAAs, and BANTA

  • B​e able to recognize positions & interests, wants & needs, tactics and how to give concessions

  • W​hat are the key steps to follow after the negotiation is complete

Course 6 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome & Negotiation Process

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Develop a Plan

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

In The Negotiation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Post Negotiation

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

