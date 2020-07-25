Chevron Left
Back to Procurement Negotiation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Procurement Negotiation by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.8
stars
122 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

This course will teach you the necessary negotiation skills to be successful. We will be covering the overall negotiation process, how to establish objectives (e.g.Most Desirable Option (MDO), Least Acceptable Alternative (LAA), Best Alternative To a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA)), what type and how to gather facts and collect information, the importance of developing a plan, learn your negotiation style, how to use, recognize and counter various tactics, understand the difference between positions vs. interest and need and wants, and lastly what you need to do after the negotiation is complete. This course will be supported by video, readings, a personal style survey, a podcast, and a required "mock" negotiation with a Peer group assessment....

Top reviews

RS

Jan 1, 2021

Procurement Negotiation was excellent program. Program having very good depth. I have gone through the video 3 times and read the materials due to depth knowledge. Thanks for the program.

AA

Jul 12, 2020

Excellent Course, it reminds you of what important it is to develop a Negotiation Strategy plan before sitting in the negotiation table.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Procurement Negotiation

By Shaheryar K

Jul 25, 2020

Very informative regarding Negotiation practice. Hope to apply what I learned in the course in the future

By Edgar N B G

Aug 17, 2021

Un curso muy útil para mejorar las estrategias de negociación como representante de Compras, recomiendo no sólo quedarse con los conceptos y sugerencias que enmarca este curso si no especializarse también en negociación efectiva ya que cada vez más proveedores capacitarán a sus vendedores y los compradores deben de estar preparados

By Ehsaneddin A

May 14, 2022

A must for every individual who does business, since all businesses relies on customers and providers. Either way, you have to deal with them, and negotiaition is a skill you should be able to perform perfectly.

By RAKESH K S

Jan 1, 2021

Procurement Negotiation was excellent program. Program having very good depth. I have gone through the video 3 times and read the materials due to depth knowledge. Thanks for the program.

By Celaletdin U

Dec 13, 2020

Effective and fruitful course for both procurement professionals and the other people indirectly have interface with procurement processes.

By Andres A

Jul 13, 2020

Excellent Course, it reminds you of what important it is to develop a Negotiation Strategy plan before sitting in the negotiation table.

By Adriana R

Nov 3, 2021

The case is a great way to learn and apply the concepts.

Having a real negotiator giving you real tips is helpful.

By Andrea

Jun 8, 2020

Great intro to negotiation with useful tips. Also, readings were interesting.

By Beverley M

Apr 2, 2021

brilliant, total enjoyable, practical learning

By Dipin.KK

Sep 23, 2020

Teaching and presentations was excellent

By HIEN H T X

Oct 30, 2020

Excellent! This course helped me a lot.

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 5, 2020

Excellent & Looking forward!!

By Aislinn Y C V

Nov 22, 2021

Fue muy bueno, me gustó

By Đào M H

Jul 13, 2021

This is a great course!

By Winston A W

Oct 3, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By La V M

Mar 25, 2021

Excellent course

By Claudio A B d S

Aug 12, 2021

great material!

By AMIRA D A H A A

Mar 25, 2021

excellent

By Trúc N

Oct 25, 2021

Good

By Joshua A

Mar 2, 2021

an excellent course on negotiations for procurement and sourcing professionals......

By Bhadresh P

Jul 6, 2020

.Informative course about negotiation techniques.

By Захарова Л Ю

May 5, 2022

It would be nice to include more practical tasks

By Lawrence L

Jan 26, 2022

Contents are great, but the overall learning/hands-on/grading experience did not meet expectation

By Florence K

Mar 21, 2022

4 Stars

Good course highly recommend

By Richard K

Aug 8, 2021

There are never enough peer review opportunities available when I have completed my assignment and am ready to review others' assignments. As a result, I have to wait multiple days, sometimes even a full week in order to completed a course within this program. Update...several days later, and still no peer review available. This program is dysfunctional and I would never recommend it to anyone. I would like a refund asap!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder