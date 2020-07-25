RS
Jan 1, 2021
Procurement Negotiation was excellent program. Program having very good depth. I have gone through the video 3 times and read the materials due to depth knowledge. Thanks for the program.
AA
Jul 12, 2020
Excellent Course, it reminds you of what important it is to develop a Negotiation Strategy plan before sitting in the negotiation table.
By Shaheryar K•
Jul 25, 2020
Very informative regarding Negotiation practice. Hope to apply what I learned in the course in the future
By Edgar N B G•
Aug 17, 2021
Un curso muy útil para mejorar las estrategias de negociación como representante de Compras, recomiendo no sólo quedarse con los conceptos y sugerencias que enmarca este curso si no especializarse también en negociación efectiva ya que cada vez más proveedores capacitarán a sus vendedores y los compradores deben de estar preparados
By Ehsaneddin A•
May 14, 2022
A must for every individual who does business, since all businesses relies on customers and providers. Either way, you have to deal with them, and negotiaition is a skill you should be able to perform perfectly.
By RAKESH K S•
Jan 1, 2021
By Celaletdin U•
Dec 13, 2020
Effective and fruitful course for both procurement professionals and the other people indirectly have interface with procurement processes.
By Andres A•
Jul 13, 2020
By Adriana R•
Nov 3, 2021
The case is a great way to learn and apply the concepts.
Having a real negotiator giving you real tips is helpful.
By Andrea•
Jun 8, 2020
Great intro to negotiation with useful tips. Also, readings were interesting.
By Beverley M•
Apr 2, 2021
brilliant, total enjoyable, practical learning
By Dipin.KK•
Sep 23, 2020
Teaching and presentations was excellent
By HIEN H T X•
Oct 30, 2020
Excellent! This course helped me a lot.
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 5, 2020
Excellent & Looking forward!!
By Aislinn Y C V•
Nov 22, 2021
Fue muy bueno, me gustó
By Đào M H•
Jul 13, 2021
This is a great course!
By Winston A W•
Oct 3, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By La V M•
Mar 25, 2021
Excellent course
By Claudio A B d S•
Aug 12, 2021
great material!
By AMIRA D A H A A•
Mar 25, 2021
excellent
By Trúc N•
Oct 25, 2021
Good
By Joshua A•
Mar 2, 2021
an excellent course on negotiations for procurement and sourcing professionals......
By Bhadresh P•
Jul 6, 2020
.Informative course about negotiation techniques.
By Захарова Л Ю•
May 5, 2022
It would be nice to include more practical tasks
By Lawrence L•
Jan 26, 2022
Contents are great, but the overall learning/hands-on/grading experience did not meet expectation
By Florence K•
Mar 21, 2022
4 Stars
Good course highly recommend
By Richard K•
Aug 8, 2021
There are never enough peer review opportunities available when I have completed my assignment and am ready to review others' assignments. As a result, I have to wait multiple days, sometimes even a full week in order to completed a course within this program. Update...several days later, and still no peer review available. This program is dysfunctional and I would never recommend it to anyone. I would like a refund asap!