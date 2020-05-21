This course will provide a detailed overview of a Strategic Sourcing Process (7 step Process): Profile the Category, Develop a Category Sourcing Strategy, Generate Supplier Profile, Choose Competitive Selection or Supplier Development, Select Supplier(s) and Negotiate, Implement, Continuous Improvement/Supplier Relationship Management
Learn and understand the various steps in a "proven" 7-step Strategic Sourcing Process
Be able to discuss why it is important for the procurement department, your stakeholders and why one should follow a strategic sourcing process
Welcome & Strategic Sourcing-Part 1
Strategic Sourcing-Part 2
Strategic Sourcing-Part 3
- 5 stars82.78%
- 4 stars12.58%
- 3 stars0.66%
- 2 stars1.98%
- 1 star1.98%
Great course. Don Klock was straight to the point and informative. Excercises were terrific. One suggestion is to prescribe some standard textbooks for various topics discussed.
interesting knowledge for me as a Procurement Development staff
A excellent course and honest feedback ! I'm thoroughly enjoying the learning Thank you
Thank you Coursera for providing a platform for education, i found this course really helpful for my professional development.
About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
We will start with a “proven” model for Strategic Sourcing, then move on to the very important topic of Supplier Management. In Supplier Management, you will learn how to select and evaluate suppliers, implement appropriate contracts, and how to mitigate risks. In Supply Market Analysis, you will learn and understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets. Lastly, the course will cover the very important topic of negotiation. Outside reading will be provided to reinforce your knowledge. In addition, case studies will be used to bring these learning to life, and assessment will be used to test your overall knowledge.
