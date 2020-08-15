DD
May 21, 2020
Great course. Don Klock was straight to the point and informative. Excercises were terrific. One suggestion is to prescribe some standard textbooks for various topics discussed.
NK
Mar 2, 2021
The course was perfect to understand the 7-step strategic sourcing process and there is a project to apply with can be applicable to almost every sector.
By Christopher T•
Aug 15, 2020
Interesting topic but the assignment is peer reviewed by three random people. For example my answer for question 3 two people gave me perfect and one person gave me a zero with no explanation. You need 80% overall from all 4 questions to pass. I ended up with an overall 75% and there is nothing you can do but redo the assignment and hopefully you get three good markers or the process will happen over and over. I was planning on doing the specialization in this but once I encountered this problem I found a different online course from a different website that is all self test based that I prefer.
By deepu•
May 22, 2020
By Naciye K•
Mar 3, 2021
By Vlatko G•
Jan 17, 2021
Good and concise explanations videos, also very good reading articles.
By LONG N T H•
Oct 2, 2020
Mr. Don Klock was straight to the point! Very interesting and comprehensive course. Looking forward to enrolling in more courses
By Danish H•
Mar 26, 2022
Thank you Coursera for providing a platform for education, i found this course really helpful for my professional development.
By Luis E R•
Apr 26, 2021
Excellent material to understand the Strategic Sourcing Process and to evaluate a category to generate an strategic plan
By Imad A•
Dec 29, 2021
this course is really helpfull and full of information. I liked the most the assessment, it was very practical
By Rolando R C•
Apr 5, 2022
It is a really good course. You can learn in a simple but complete way how to apply strategic sourcing.
By Dana S•
May 9, 2022
Excellent course in sourcing. Gave me the tools I needed to prepare our planning strategy.
By Mohit R•
Sep 6, 2021
A excellent course and honest feedback ! I'm thoroughly enjoying the learning
Thank you
By Gregorio S•
Apr 28, 2021
Este curso ha sido muy util para mi desarrollo profesional. Lo recomiendo.
By PAXIA N•
Mar 19, 2021
interesting knowledge for me as a Procurement Development staff
By fedoua l•
Jan 24, 2022
The course is full of knowledge , it was so clear and simple
By Hieu D D T•
Oct 31, 2021
Practical and Helpful course. Thanks to Professor Don Klock
By Md E M•
May 27, 2020
This course was well organized, clear and concise
By Claudio A B d S•
Aug 15, 2021
Great course, I learned a whole lot.
Thanks
By Bhalchandra K•
May 10, 2022
Well curated course and lectures series.
By Andrea•
Jun 4, 2020
Provides a solid framework for sourcing.
By Viviane M P•
Apr 12, 2021
Excellent course, I recommend!
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 15, 2020
Excellent & Looking Forward
By Winston A W•
Sep 13, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Francis E N•
Aug 22, 2021
Great course.
By Geraldina N•
Jun 30, 2020
The course is really helpful. it gives you the basic knowledge of strategic sourcing. But as note, I think it would be better if provided some books references