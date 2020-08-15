Chevron Left
Back to Strategic Sourcing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategic Sourcing by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.7
stars
145 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

This course will provide a detailed overview of a Strategic Sourcing Process (7 step Process): Profile the Category, Develop a Category Sourcing Strategy, Generate Supplier Profile, Choose Competitive Selection or Supplier Development, Select Supplier(s) and Negotiate, Implement, Continuous Improvement/Supplier Relationship Management This course learnings will be supported videos, readings a a required case with peer review....

Top reviews

DD

May 21, 2020

Great course. Don Klock was straight to the point and informative. Excercises were terrific. One suggestion is to prescribe some standard textbooks for various topics discussed.

NK

Mar 2, 2021

The course was perfect to understand the 7-step strategic sourcing process and there is a project to apply with can be applicable to almost every sector.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for Strategic Sourcing

By Christopher T

Aug 15, 2020

Interesting topic but the assignment is peer reviewed by three random people. For example my answer for question 3 two people gave me perfect and one person gave me a zero with no explanation. You need 80% overall from all 4 questions to pass. I ended up with an overall 75% and there is nothing you can do but redo the assignment and hopefully you get three good markers or the process will happen over and over. I was planning on doing the specialization in this but once I encountered this problem I found a different online course from a different website that is all self test based that I prefer.

By deepu

May 22, 2020

Great course. Don Klock was straight to the point and informative. Excercises were terrific. One suggestion is to prescribe some standard textbooks for various topics discussed.

By Naciye K

Mar 3, 2021

The course was perfect to understand the 7-step strategic sourcing process and there is a project to apply with can be applicable to almost every sector.

By Vlatko G

Jan 17, 2021

Good and concise explanations videos, also very good reading articles.

By LONG N T H

Oct 2, 2020

Mr. Don Klock was straight to the point! Very interesting and comprehensive course. Looking forward to enrolling in more courses

By Danish H

Mar 26, 2022

Thank you Coursera for providing a platform for education, i found this course really helpful for my professional development.

By Luis E R

Apr 26, 2021

Excellent material to understand the Strategic Sourcing Process and to evaluate a category to generate an strategic plan

By Imad A

Dec 29, 2021

t​his course is really helpfull and full of information. I liked the most the assessment, it was very practical

By Rolando R C

Apr 5, 2022

It is a really good course. You can learn in a simple but complete way how to apply strategic sourcing.

By Dana S

May 9, 2022

Excellent course in sourcing. Gave me the tools I needed to prepare our planning strategy.

By Mohit R

Sep 6, 2021

A excellent course and honest feedback ! I'm thoroughly enjoying the learning

Thank you

By Gregorio S

Apr 28, 2021

Este curso ha sido muy util para mi desarrollo profesional. Lo recomiendo.

By PAXIA N

Mar 19, 2021

interesting knowledge for me as a Procurement Development staff

By fedoua l

Jan 24, 2022

The course is full of knowledge , it was so clear and simple

By Hieu D D T

Oct 31, 2021

Practical and Helpful course. Thanks to Professor Don Klock

By Md E M

May 27, 2020

This course was well organized, clear and concise

By Claudio A B d S

Aug 15, 2021

Great course, I learned a whole lot.

Thanks

By Bhalchandra K

May 10, 2022

Well curated course and lectures series.

By Andrea

Jun 4, 2020

Provides a solid framework for sourcing.

By Viviane M P

Apr 12, 2021

Excellent course, I recommend!

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 15, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward

By Winston A W

Sep 13, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Francis E N

Aug 22, 2021

G​reat course.

By Geraldina N

Jun 30, 2020

The course is really helpful. it gives you the basic knowledge of strategic sourcing. But as note, I think it would be better if provided some books references

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder