AA
Jun 23, 2020
I've learned a lot of thing about sourcing in supply chain management. Why sourcing is so important to supply chain and many more thing will get to learned. Thank you professor and coursera.
YA
Mar 9, 2020
The course was very informative and contains lots of useful information. It is up to a point and very interesting that the instructor provide real life examples for easier understanding.
By Glaucia B•
Jun 12, 2019
Great course from Supply Chain Management Specialization. The professor is great and cover a lot of important topics in a very easy to understand way.
I totally recommend this course.
By Youra A•
Mar 9, 2020
The course was very informative and contains lots of useful information. It is up to a point and very interesting that the instructor provide real life examples for easier understanding.
By Mohammad S A•
Feb 13, 2019
3.5/5
A lot of methodical material. I don't have enough work experience therefore some stuff were not clear to me. I have noted that I am being on the same page when I am discussing with others. So I feel like I did well. I just didn't enjoy it that much comparing to the last three courses. But, don't get me wrong I know I will get it once I start working in a location where sourcing would be a major thing via reading back the materials. I believe the links and the article should be updated to examples are happening nowadays so people can relate more to the encounter examples.
By Danai S•
Feb 1, 2019
What supply chain sourcing is?, is an introduction to supply chain and sourcing, offering an opportunity to discuss. Taking this course online with coursera.org. Check it out!
By Martha G V•
May 24, 2018
Me gusto todas las nuevas técnicas sobre registro de proveedores y las tendencias en el mundo para el proceso de selección y evaluación de proveedores.
By NADAPANA N V D S P•
Apr 21, 2020
Good course for the beginners who wants to start their career in Procurement & wants to learn In-depth can access this course, I have enjoyed the course, But the examples provided in the course are not sufficient.
By Youssef G•
Dec 25, 2018
I think it would be more beneficial if this course is based upon case studies instead of having to use examples from our personal life.
Thanks
By USAMA Z•
Dec 5, 2019
An outstanding course regarding sourcing and procurement. I suggest procurement strategies should also be included in this course like type of contracts, Letter of Credits etc..
By Victor H C G•
Mar 24, 2020
Es un curso muy entretenido y te da un panorama sobre lo que se debe de considerar dentro del departamento de compras y estrategias para llevar una buena cadena de suministro.
By Shrikant P•
May 30, 2020
Assignments could have been case studies instead of taking data from a web source.
By Evan C•
Apr 30, 2019
Decent intro that provides an overview of how to manage vendors / suppliers, but does not offer practical application of the tools. I will need to seek an additional course to get practical learning of make vs buy, supplier matrix, and scorecarding.
By MEET G•
Aug 17, 2019
The Assessment should have been better instead of Peer reviews in each week.
By Abhijeet•
Jun 24, 2020
I've learned a lot of thing about sourcing in supply chain management. Why sourcing is so important to supply chain and many more thing will get to learned. Thank you professor and coursera.
By Aum Y D M•
May 24, 2020
In this cours, there could be added more lecturers and topics so that we can learn more. Anyway i have now idea about supply Chain sourcing.
By Klári N•
May 31, 2021
Enthusiastic instructor, clearly loving his subject. Speed of speech is lower than everyday English, enabling better understanding I guess. I quite liked the assignments, and even more the readings. The course covers basic concepts only but inspires you to do more reading in Sourcing.
One negativ remark is related to peers. Due to no pre-requisite for these courses you get to meet quite a few peers who do not comprehend the questions in the assignments or just read them poorly and put some bullshit (sorry for the wording) as answers or simply copy and paste text from the videos. I found it very annoying and a waste of my time to review their assignments.
By Anayet K•
Mar 10, 2020
It's my pleasure that, with the guidance of such a great course instructor Professor Rudolf Leuschner , I have learnt a lot about Supply Chain sourcing. Entire course was so well designed that it allows me to explore the tools of sourcing and hopefully will make me an ideal professionals of Supply Chain Management. Lastly want to say, Thank you very much Sir Rudolf Leuschner.
By Bruno B•
Apr 19, 2020
I was really happy about this course. I noticed that there is a progression through specializations, where several bits of information from previous modules improved my understanding of this one. I have been enjoying the videos, exercises and suggested reading, and I find the assignments very involving! My sincere thanks to the organizers of this course!
By Qianqiang L•
Mar 13, 2019
A very good introductory course on supply chain sourcing. I did find one thing difficult for me: the ways the questions are structured are hard to understand for me as a non-English native speaker. I don't know why, but it'll be great if they're structured more easily to get. Thanks.
By Molly T•
Jul 15, 2017
Loved this course, and the teacher was engaging and fun to listen to while still being informative. Putting this course on my resume helped me switch my career path from being a restaurant server to an operations representative for a major transportation company. Thank you so much!
By Ravinder S•
Sep 3, 2019
It is a good course either you are new to procurement or already working in procurement. This will help to understand many points (mentioned in this course) e.g. Kraljic Matrix, Supplier segmentation, strategic sourcing, etc. and can be used in you supply chain sourcing job.
By Arka R•
Sep 29, 2017
This course proved very useful for me to quickly get started with some basic concepts of Supply Chain. I am developing a blockchain application to simplify procure to pay process; what I learnt here has helped me create Analytics driven use-cases to manage suppliers.
By Manjunath B•
Oct 29, 2019
Thanks to professor Rudolf Leuschner and Coursera for providing us the opportunity to learn and understand the sourcing fundamentals. Undoubtedly I can say, this course is a foundation for beginners and helps experienced people to brush up their fundamentals
By Ricardo V F•
Jun 14, 2018
A critical course in this specialization, as sourcing is one of the most important areas within Supply Chain. Thank you for this opportunity to confirm my knowledge and 20 years experience in the field.
By Patrizio M•
Jan 7, 2022
It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course, in a very efficient way, so thank you so much.
By ARJITA G•
Aug 28, 2019
Learned a lot from this course.. It's a very good course and professor explains everything in a very good manner.. Thanks Coursera!!!