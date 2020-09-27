About this Course

17,741 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

If you have no supply chain experience, we recommend the Supply Chain Management specialization

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

If you have no supply chain experience, we recommend the Supply Chain Management specialization

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Managing Product Flow

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Managing Information Flow

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Managing Financial Flow

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN EXCELLENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder