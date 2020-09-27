Supply chain leaders manage products, information, and finances to create an efficient, effective supply chain. With this online certificate program, you’ll study at the graduate level to gain the knowledge you need to advance in your career.
If you have no supply chain experience, we recommend the Supply Chain Management specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Managing Product Flow
Supply Chains are made up of a network of companies from the initial raw materials to the ultimate consumer of the finished product. Within this network of companies, there are three ongoing flows: products, information, and finances. To properly understand the supply chain and manage it, you need to understand all of the flows. The first of three courses in this MasterTrack will focus on the flow of products in the Supply Chain. You will learn how products flow through procurement, manufacturing, and logistics within each company. This module will cover not only the introduction of the course but also the overall product flow goals that supply chain executives are trying to accomplish when building a supply chain.
Managing Information Flow
The second of three flows is how information moves in the Supply Chain. You will learn how information enters the company from suppliers. Next, we will cover information systems within the firm. Lastly, we will cover how information reaches customers. Specifically, we will cover blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as machine learning.
Managing Financial Flow
Welcome to the third and final flow in the supply chain: finances. In this module, we introduce the financial aspect of SCM, while covering the basic financial statements as well as the cash conversion cycle, an important metric that combines SCM and finance.
Mr. Leushner used layman's term and got down to the general. Accessible and summarized well.
Excellent program to learn about the Supply Chain. Thank you and i hope to join you in other courses.
Its really worth spending time during working hours and also in free time. And also understand a bit of subject to use in real work life management
Very good straight to the point material regarding Supply Chain Management.
