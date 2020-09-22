Chevron Left
Supply chain leaders manage products, information, and finances to create an efficient, effective supply chain. With this online certificate program, you’ll study at the graduate level to gain the knowledge you need to advance in your career. You’ll gain a thorough understanding of the three distinct flows that create supply chain excellence in any company. Learn from lectures, readings, discussions and quizzes designed by faculty from the Department of Supply Chain Management at Rutgers University. You’ll also benefit from graded feedback from the instructor and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers. This course will provide you with an introduction and head-start to the Supply Chain Excellence MasterTrack....

SG

Apr 4, 2021

This is an excellent course to understand supply chain management.\n\nThe course content is relevant to SCM and explanation given by instructor can be easily understandable.\n\nThank you very much !

A

Nov 11, 2020

the course is very structured and provides a lot of information that packed together in very friendly and understandable way. It was great refreshment. Highly recommend it!

By Noman M

Sep 22, 2020

Through this online course, I have learned and understood the different types of flow in the supply chain in a very fun manner.Supply chain leaders manage products, information, and finances to create an efficient, effective supply chain.I have gained a thorough understanding of the three distinct flows that create supply chain excellence in any company.This course is designed by Professor Rudolf Leuschnerfrom the Department of Supply Chain Management at Rutgers University.Key takeaway:There are three main flows of supply chain management: the product flow, the information flow, and the finances flow.Product Flow: The product flow involves the movement of goods from a supplier to a customer. This supply chain management flow also concerns customer returns and service needs.The Information Flow: The information flow centers on transmitting orders and updating the status of delivery.The Financial Flow: The financial flow involves credit terms, payment schedules, and consignment and title ownership arrangements.

By Balabhai P

Aug 20, 2020

It very nicely design to understand, its cover financial term for non finance managers and also give insight how supply change management he

By HANDE D B

May 9, 2021

It is really very good course and it is providing deep knowledge about products, information, and finance flow in supply chain management.

By SUNIL G

Apr 5, 2021

This is an excellent course to understand supply chain management.

The course content is relevant to SCM and explanation given by instructor can be easily understandable.

Thank you very much !

By Anggit D

Jan 9, 2021

This course explanation is simple, clear, and stick to some important idea so i can learn quickly. Now i have a big picture about supply chain and how to develop it to more efficient

By Anastasiia S

Nov 12, 2020

the course is very structured and provides a lot of information that packed together in very friendly and understandable way. It was great refreshment. Highly recommend it!

By Muhammad A A

Oct 20, 2021

it gives an excellence glance at supply chain through 3 primary flows. i think the content of this course is really close to the reality, makes it really applicable

By Ricardo S

Nov 3, 2021

Great course, excellent professor! I really recommend it! Great opportunity to be updated!

As soon as I can I´ll apply to another courses! Invest in yourself!

By yijia s

Dec 19, 2021

I earn a lot from this course, the general scope of the whole supply chain three essential flow. Looking forward more course comes up in the future.

By Carrie A R

Mar 21, 2021

So easy to understand and relate based on my current occupation and prior roles in Account Managment.

By Than H S

Jul 1, 2021

This course made me realize deeper in three categories of supply chain management. A great course!

By Stacey K M

Aug 22, 2021

M​r. Leushner used layman's term and got down to the general. Accessible and summarized well.

By Lucas d F T

Jun 29, 2021

It is not as good as that other rutgers supply chain integrated course, but it is worthy.

By Marvin A

Dec 22, 2020

Very informative course. I learned a lot and able to understand better the Supply Chain.

By Aayush T

May 14, 2021

It is just an introduction to the product flow, information and finances flow

By Luisa F G H

Sep 16, 2020

This is the second course i take with professor Rudolph and he explains the best way as possible about different terms and information we need to understand as a student. And the explanation of financial flow has been one of the best I recevied.

By Hieu D D T

Sep 18, 2021

This course bring me many useful knowledge to my SCM career. Thanks to Rutgers University and the hosting Professor.

By Rajendra M

Sep 10, 2020

Excellent course structure, Good study material, Nicely explained all key topics, Overall course is well designed.

By Nadia G

Oct 12, 2021

Excellent decision to take this course, it was really helpful, I recommend it, simple and easy to understand

By Naglaa F I

Aug 1, 2021

Excellent program to learn about the Supply Chain. Thank you and i hope to join you in other courses.

By Fredy K

Dec 13, 2020

Basic of strategic concept of Supply Chain has conveyed with clearly and easy to understand

By Mohammed A

Mar 31, 2021

It is very good course and I get a lot of experience when I was studying this course

By Adithya R

Sep 28, 2020

Awesome course to give a very good understanding on components of supply chain!

By Jose A L S

Sep 28, 2020

Very good straight to the point material regarding Supply Chain Management.

By Alan I R O

May 10, 2021

The certification has really good information for use in the supply chain.

