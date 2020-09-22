SG
Apr 4, 2021
This is an excellent course to understand supply chain management.\n\nThe course content is relevant to SCM and explanation given by instructor can be easily understandable.\n\nThank you very much !
A
Nov 11, 2020
the course is very structured and provides a lot of information that packed together in very friendly and understandable way. It was great refreshment. Highly recommend it!
By Noman M•
Sep 22, 2020
Through this online course, I have learned and understood the different types of flow in the supply chain in a very fun manner.Supply chain leaders manage products, information, and finances to create an efficient, effective supply chain.I have gained a thorough understanding of the three distinct flows that create supply chain excellence in any company.This course is designed by Professor Rudolf Leuschnerfrom the Department of Supply Chain Management at Rutgers University.Key takeaway:There are three main flows of supply chain management: the product flow, the information flow, and the finances flow.Product Flow: The product flow involves the movement of goods from a supplier to a customer. This supply chain management flow also concerns customer returns and service needs.The Information Flow: The information flow centers on transmitting orders and updating the status of delivery.The Financial Flow: The financial flow involves credit terms, payment schedules, and consignment and title ownership arrangements.
By Balabhai P•
Aug 20, 2020
It very nicely design to understand, its cover financial term for non finance managers and also give insight how supply change management he
By HANDE D B•
May 9, 2021
It is really very good course and it is providing deep knowledge about products, information, and finance flow in supply chain management.
By SUNIL G•
Apr 5, 2021
This is an excellent course to understand supply chain management.
The course content is relevant to SCM and explanation given by instructor can be easily understandable.
Thank you very much !
By Anggit D•
Jan 9, 2021
This course explanation is simple, clear, and stick to some important idea so i can learn quickly. Now i have a big picture about supply chain and how to develop it to more efficient
By Anastasiia S•
Nov 12, 2020
the course is very structured and provides a lot of information that packed together in very friendly and understandable way. It was great refreshment. Highly recommend it!
By Muhammad A A•
Oct 20, 2021
it gives an excellence glance at supply chain through 3 primary flows. i think the content of this course is really close to the reality, makes it really applicable
By Ricardo S•
Nov 3, 2021
Great course, excellent professor! I really recommend it! Great opportunity to be updated!
As soon as I can I´ll apply to another courses! Invest in yourself!
By yijia s•
Dec 19, 2021
I earn a lot from this course, the general scope of the whole supply chain three essential flow. Looking forward more course comes up in the future.
By Carrie A R•
Mar 21, 2021
So easy to understand and relate based on my current occupation and prior roles in Account Managment.
By Than H S•
Jul 1, 2021
This course made me realize deeper in three categories of supply chain management. A great course!
By Stacey K M•
Aug 22, 2021
Mr. Leushner used layman's term and got down to the general. Accessible and summarized well.
By Lucas d F T•
Jun 29, 2021
It is not as good as that other rutgers supply chain integrated course, but it is worthy.
By Marvin A•
Dec 22, 2020
Very informative course. I learned a lot and able to understand better the Supply Chain.
By Aayush T•
May 14, 2021
It is just an introduction to the product flow, information and finances flow
By Luisa F G H•
Sep 16, 2020
This is the second course i take with professor Rudolph and he explains the best way as possible about different terms and information we need to understand as a student. And the explanation of financial flow has been one of the best I recevied.
By Hieu D D T•
Sep 18, 2021
This course bring me many useful knowledge to my SCM career. Thanks to Rutgers University and the hosting Professor.
By Rajendra M•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent course structure, Good study material, Nicely explained all key topics, Overall course is well designed.
By Nadia G•
Oct 12, 2021
Excellent decision to take this course, it was really helpful, I recommend it, simple and easy to understand
By Naglaa F I•
Aug 1, 2021
Excellent program to learn about the Supply Chain. Thank you and i hope to join you in other courses.
By Fredy K•
Dec 13, 2020
Basic of strategic concept of Supply Chain has conveyed with clearly and easy to understand
By Mohammed A•
Mar 31, 2021
It is very good course and I get a lot of experience when I was studying this course
By Adithya R•
Sep 28, 2020
Awesome course to give a very good understanding on components of supply chain!
By Jose A L S•
Sep 28, 2020
Very good straight to the point material regarding Supply Chain Management.
By Alan I R O•
May 10, 2021
The certification has really good information for use in the supply chain.