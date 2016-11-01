SW
Feb 1, 2018
This course was well organized, provided necessary learning materials, and hands-on learning experiences. I would highly recommend this course to others interested in learning supply chain logistics.
LB
Nov 22, 2020
Very informative! the assignments are discussed before performing, supportive and responsive community. Very entertaining professor with real life references in the video lectures. Highly recommended
By Mauricio A L L•
Oct 31, 2016
Unfortunately I think the level for this course is very low and not worth paying for, it has a very local perspective of logistics (not involving international logistics but only US operations), there's no communication with the professor or assistants, so it's basically watching a few very short videos explaining general concepts that apply only to certain types of operations.
The assignments are very vague, with no requirements or restrictions provided, basically anyone can write anything and as long as you follow the requested format it will be graded ok; grading is not based content and therefore there's no way to know whether you're learning and applying the concepts properly or not.
Wouldn't recommend paying for it.
By Harold D Z J•
Oct 24, 2018
This class is an extremely basic course, with very little "rigor" required to complete. There were a very small number of "bits and pieces" of information that was useful, but most of the information was not followed up on in a practical manner. I suspect that this course is primarily designed to be a "money generator" for Rutgers University. I also suspect that it is very successful in that a vast majority of the students that I could "see" were from foreign countries. Their submissions were appallingly poor. Yet, with very little effort, I have no doubt that they passed the "course" and earned their certificates. I sincerely hope that this course is not a representative example of the type of rigor applied to full college classes at Rutgers. If it is, it speaks volumes about the quality of a degree from that institution.
By Harpal H•
May 25, 2020
Adequately detailed and informative educational videos. With sufficient links to external resources, study materials & reference information. The tests and exams helped reinforce the study material.
By Olesya T•
Feb 6, 2018
Amazing instructor! Very fun and interesting course, learned many useful tools like a warehouse design and logistics challenges. Would recommend for people in and outside of logistics network
By Stephen W•
Feb 2, 2018
By Pravin D•
Jan 29, 2020
The course gives you the knowledge of supply chain logistics from the beginner level to the pro level.
The assignments are application-oriented
Best course for better and easy understanding.
By Ma. C V•
Aug 1, 2020
I really had fun learning this course! It enabled me to think strategically in designing and implementing decisions. I believe this is one of the keys to having an effective and efficient solution.
By Olufunlola R•
Jul 15, 2019
Material is short and straight to the point. It is also presented in an exciting and easy to follow manner. Good job!
By Lorraine A B B•
Nov 22, 2020
By ROUNAK K•
Jul 18, 2019
I wanted it to be in more detail
By maged n•
Oct 5, 2017
I'm sorry I just un-enrolled from this specialization because unfortunately the Instructor didn't mention all the details in real life how it works and wanted us to design something I never heard of ! this the second time I take a course I didn't Like on coursera !!!
By Kirby M•
Jul 20, 2019
Good basic supply chain training.
By Karan S•
Jul 12, 2019
This course is really helpful. It helps to get a basic understanding of Logistics. The trainer is absolutely solution-focused, giving live scenario examples. I am glad I opted for this course. Now I am starting to write the final exam so that I can have the certification as well. One should definitely join this course if looking for an overview of SCM.
By 杨莉•
Aug 19, 2019
I like this course, particularly the assignment. The deign of the assignment is very constructive. The requirement is very clear and need to check many data off line. That's help us to understand the knowledge more deeply.
By Malek S M O A S•
Mar 21, 2019
The course covers many Logistic issues such as Transportation , Inventory , Logistic network , and the assignments provide you good way of thinking and methods to solve issues
By Nicolas P•
Mar 2, 2019
Professor was awesome, very informative and really brought the lectures to life. Leaps and bounds better that some of the other professors teaching courses in coursera.
By Mohammad S A•
Jul 29, 2019
Great learning! Assignments were fun to complete. Overall a complete package with practical assignments to complete.
Thank you
By Adel A•
Jan 3, 2019
This course is really value to anyone who would like to work on Supply Chain Field
By Jermaine M P•
Jun 4, 2019
This course made it very easy to relate supply chain logistics to real life instances through the use of networks of known companies and how their logistics network are organized. Examining the different modes of transport and how they impact the expected lead times for delivery; while saving the company money in the process was also valuable. Warehousing layout and designing was a very rewarding experience. Also being able to design our own logistics network.
By Mohamed M M•
Jul 29, 2020
* Presentation style and showing locations is a good idea
* Course content is not bad
* Assignments requirements are not clear and there are not enough givens to help us start solving the assignment
* There are a lot of unknown terms which I see for the first time and this makes the course harder for me, so the instructor should define these terms instead of relying on our knowledge which is not existing by the way
By Valentina R•
Jul 28, 2020
I think that the proffesor should explain more. I was a total beginner and I have to do a lot of research by my own.
By Daryl K•
Sep 25, 2018
I was learning up until Week 4 Assignment. I thought it was a very ambiguous assignment. I struggled how to learn to create map in Google maps, and saw now way to save the file?
I did learn from the course, but found this last assignment to be confusing, ambiguous, and frustrating due to trying to learn to use the tools (Google Maps) while at same time doing the assignment. So, I basically gave up on this one and submitted low quality test, out of frustration. I did learn and will continue finding articles on logistics, reading, and seeking employment in this area.
I really think Coursera should UP the quality of their courses and assignments. Throwing crap together and calling it a learning opportunity is a waste of learners time.
By USAMA Z•
Sep 20, 2019
This is one of the best course of Supply Chain Management Specialization offered by Rutgers University through Coursera. Equally important to the individuals already working in supply chain and who are looking for their career in supply chain. Learning method, course material and instructor everything is very encouraging and cooperative. I am lucky to have this course. Thankyou coursera and Rutgers University.
By Baratam S K•
Jul 29, 2019
This course is very much useful for beginners and the terminologies used in this course are very simple and easily understandable. I would prefer this course to my friends who are interested in getting some knowledge in logistics.
By Muhammad A k•
Jul 12, 2019
Excellent course to learn from basics about how a product is delivered to your home or the market what issue is been faced by the seller and transporters how the price of products varies in transportation