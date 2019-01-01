Profile

Dr Mauricio Marrone

Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance

Bio

Mauricio is an award-winning Senior Lecturer of Business Information Systems at Macquarie University. His research interest lie in the intersection of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship and how through text mining (analysis of text) we can predict the rise and fall of an idea, product, or a technological innovation. His research is relevant to all business sectors, and is applicable to brands, company reports, stock trends, product life cycle. Mauricio's aim is to help CEOs, entrepreneurs and innovators in the area of technology to refine the language of their communication to increase the adoption of their products in the marketplace.

Courses

Innovation and emerging technology: Be disruptive

