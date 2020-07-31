‘Disruption’ has become a buzz word in the business world. But what is a disruptive change-maker? In this course you will learn how to deploy disruptive strategic thinking to develop or protect your organisation’s competitive advantage. The most innovative and successful companies have all fundamentally disrupted and reshaped existing industries, or created completely new ones. But which strategies and technologies can you use to be disruptive and take the next step for your organisation? Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will enhance your ability to think strategically and become your organisation’s disruptive change-maker.
Demonstrate an understanding of a range of disruptive technologies and their implications on organisations, industry sectors and societies
Develop strategies and approaches to manage disruptive technologies by creating new business models
Apply strategic thinking and tools to evaluate relative advantage
- Strategic Thinking
- Business model innovation
- Technological
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Change and disruptive innovation
This week, you will explore two main questions: why do great companies fail; and what are some macro-environmental factors that cause change within the organisation?. You will investigate the innovator’s dilemma and try to find out if adoption of technologies is speeding up (or not). You will use tools to help you consider macro-economic factors and the impact that these would have on your organisation (PESTLE analysis). Additionally, you will apply tools that will help you determine if your next technology (or one from your competitor) is likely to be disruptive. Welcome to be disruptive!
Enablers, not drivers
In week 2 you will get ‘techie’ by exploring a number of technologies that are often seen as potentially ‘disruptive’. Additionally, you will discuss how these technologies are currently used by organisations globally. More importantly, you will explore ways to stay up-to-date with technological advances. You will also explore technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Business models
This week you will focus on viability and specifically look at business models. You will begin by looking at the four (4) main elements of a business model: value proposition, resources, processes, and the profit formula. You will look at the business model journey, and how organisations move from creating a business model, through sustaining innovation, up to efficiency. You will explore the importance of developing new business models with a framework (the 4I's framework) to help you come up with these new business models. Finally, you will look at business model patterns, as recombining, adapting, and refining business model patterns is an efficient way to do business model innovation.
Disruption and Digital Platforms
This week you will learn about platforms, what they are, how they’re different from other business models, the different types of platforms, and how to create successful platforms. You will also learn how to decide if you should create your own platform.
Every lesson was filled with a lot of concise information and straight-forward methods for identifying key characteristics of disruptive innovation and the tools to achieve it. Great course.
This course is worth learning. Invest your time in the course. The instructor will not disappoint you and makes understanding simpler and easier.
The course is very relevant in today scenario. The content is great in every aspect. It broadens the thinking and its application.
It is quite thoughtful and nicely designed course. Given lot of insight on innovation and disruptive technologies and protective strategies. A real thought provoking course.
About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Leaders must have the ability to develop and deploy effective strategies. This specialisation will prepare you to be the strategic change-maker capable of enabling your organisation to compete into the future. You will learn: how to think strategically to make your organisation more competitive (Be Competitive); how crucial it now is for supply chains to effectively meet customer demands (Be Global); how to leverage technology and innovation to disrupt and reshape your organisation (Be Disruptive); and how to make a positive contribution to the world while effectively maintaining the bottom line (Be Sustainable).
