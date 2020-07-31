About this Course

12,214 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of a range of disruptive technologies and their implications on organisations, industry sectors and societies

  • Develop strategies and approaches to manage disruptive technologies by creating new business models

  • Apply strategic thinking and tools to evaluate relative advantage

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business model innovation
  • Technological
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,648 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Change and disruptive innovation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Enablers, not drivers

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Business models

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Disruption and Digital Platforms

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGY: BE DISRUPTIVE

View all reviews

About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization

Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder