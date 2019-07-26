HF
Aug 25, 2021
Every lesson was filled with a lot of concise information and straight-forward methods for identifying key characteristics of disruptive innovation and the tools to achieve it. Great course.
AA
Sep 12, 2020
One of the best course to understand business in current scenario. need to vigil all the time and use all the technology advancement and keep ready to change as per yet to come in future.
By KHANITTHA P•
Jul 26, 2019
Thank you for your motivation.
I enjoyed this course especially self assessment and reviewing peer's work.
I will follow your discussions and updates.
Best regards, P.Khanittha
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By ADIAN W P•
Jun 9, 2020
I gained a lot of new insights and knowledge when taking this course, especially regarding innovation and technology. thank you MacQuarie University, and thank you President University for the facilities.
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
Excellent course about innovation. Misconceptions are debunked and innovation are seriously analysed. Besides, research showed are recent and well-chosen. A serious course that I highly recommend.
By Kamal J•
May 29, 2020
Excellent Contents... Great Learningsssss!!!!!
Thanks a lot to Coursera & to my organization (Ashok leyland) for giving me an opportunity to learn & learn continuously.
By Mohan K S•
Apr 26, 2020
A very insightful course with captivating videos and exercises. Thanks to Dr. Mauricio for his clarity and articulation.
By P P•
Feb 12, 2019
Very informative. Short valuable lectures. Lots of reading material. I highly recommend this course.
By Suzanne F•
Jan 23, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this unit and learnt so much about the impact and how we use technology. I chose this topic because it is an area I know little about and should know more about!
As an HR practitioner/lecturer, this unit highlighted to me the value that HR practice can add to businesses to ensure that through managing people and culture, organisations can be supported to be disruptive
Thank you Mauricio, so professional, prepared and engaging - I loved every moment!
By Anil K A•
Sep 12, 2020
By Naveen A•
Jun 13, 2021
This course broaden the scope of thinking in this era of digital automation. This learning removes the limits established in thoughts and gives a new perspective to more forward.
By vignaux•
Mar 10, 2019
A very well structured course and very complete. A lot of information and questioning beneficial for understanding the disruption. Thanks dr Mauricio Marrone for this course.
By TAMARA E F•
Jun 14, 2020
This course help me understand how do disruptive innovation work, the implementation and their do's and don't's
By Suci W S•
Jun 27, 2020
Very good and simple explanation about how to make distruptive innovation in technology era
By Shaurya s•
Apr 19, 2020
Amazing experience and amazing faculty. Taught very nicely.
By Mohannad A•
Jun 24, 2020
This is a great course.
By POLYCHRONIS P•
May 4, 2020
A brilliant course !
By Kjetil J•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent course
By Ardhi B L•
Jul 6, 2020
Good lesson
By Mohanrajah R•
May 22, 2020
Good
By Vinod S•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a very informative course on why being disruptive is really important and how to achieve it, in order to sustain in the market. Being new to online learning, I had never imagined that exchanging views with peers, and completing assignments would broaden my knowledge. A special thanks to the instructor Dr Mauricio Marrone, for driving this course effortlessly and keeping me glued for the entire course.
Kudos to the entire team!!!
By Zuleica B M•
Aug 8, 2020
I really enjoyed this course for me everything that was taught was essential for my development to open up my mind and for me to continue my professional journey but now being much more encouraged to think boldly . The course was really outstanding , the organization, the videos, articles.forums everything Congratulations Coursera team and I am anxious to take the next courses with you.
By Sahil P•
Sep 23, 2020
A very insightful course with captivating videos and exercises. Thanks to Coursera for such a wonderful experience and to my organization (Tata Toyo Radiators Ltd) for giving me an opportunity to learn & learn continuously.
By Hugo F•
Aug 26, 2021
By Cornelia D•
Sep 4, 2020
professional and very insightful, great mix between short lecture videos, expert videos, study material and practice work. My first online course and truely valueable. THANK YOU!
By Purushottam G•
Dec 26, 2021
It is quite thoughtful and nicely designed course. Given lot of insight on innovation and disruptive technologies and protective strategies. A real thought provoking course.