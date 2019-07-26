Chevron Left
‘Disruption’ has become a buzz word in the business world. But what is a disruptive change-maker? In this course you will learn how to deploy disruptive strategic thinking to develop or protect your organisation’s competitive advantage. The most innovative and successful companies have all fundamentally disrupted and reshaped existing industries, or created completely new ones. But which strategies and technologies can you use to be disruptive and take the next step for your organisation? Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will enhance your ability to think strategically and become your organisation’s disruptive change-maker....

HF

Aug 25, 2021

Every lesson was filled with a lot of concise information and straight-forward methods for identifying key characteristics of disruptive innovation and the tools to achieve it. Great course.

AA

Sep 12, 2020

One of the best course to understand business in current scenario. need to vigil all the time and use all the technology advancement and keep ready to change as per yet to come in future.

By KHANITTHA P

Jul 26, 2019

Thank you for your motivation.

I enjoyed this course especially self assessment and reviewing peer's work.

I will follow your discussions and updates.

Best regards, P.Khanittha

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By ADIAN W P

Jun 9, 2020

I gained a lot of new insights and knowledge when taking this course, especially regarding innovation and technology. thank you MacQuarie University, and thank you President University for the facilities.

By Bernard D V

Oct 7, 2019

Excellent course about innovation. Misconceptions are debunked and innovation are seriously analysed. Besides, research showed are recent and well-chosen. A serious course that I highly recommend.

By Kamal J

May 29, 2020

Excellent Contents... Great Learningsssss!!!!!

Thanks a lot to Coursera & to my organization (Ashok leyland) for giving me an opportunity to learn & learn continuously.

By Mohan K S

Apr 26, 2020

A very insightful course with captivating videos and exercises. Thanks to Dr. Mauricio for his clarity and articulation.

By P P

Feb 12, 2019

Very informative. Short valuable lectures. Lots of reading material. I highly recommend this course.

By Suzanne F

Jan 23, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed this unit and learnt so much about the impact and how we use technology. I chose this topic because it is an area I know little about and should know more about!

As an HR practitioner/lecturer, this unit highlighted to me the value that HR practice can add to businesses to ensure that through managing people and culture, organisations can be supported to be disruptive

Thank you Mauricio, so professional, prepared and engaging - I loved every moment!

By Anil K A

Sep 12, 2020

By Naveen A

Jun 13, 2021

This course broaden the scope of thinking in this era of digital automation. This learning removes the limits established in thoughts and gives a new perspective to more forward.

By vignaux

Mar 10, 2019

A very well structured course and very complete. A lot of information and questioning beneficial for understanding the disruption. Thanks dr Mauricio Marrone for this course.

By TAMARA E F

Jun 14, 2020

This course help me understand how do disruptive innovation work, the implementation and their do's and don't's

By Suci W S

Jun 27, 2020

Very good and simple explanation about how to make distruptive innovation in technology era

By Shaurya s

Apr 19, 2020

Amazing experience and amazing faculty. Taught very nicely.

By Mohannad A

Jun 24, 2020

This is a great course.

By POLYCHRONIS P

May 4, 2020

A brilliant course !

By Kjetil J

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent course

By Ardhi B L

Jul 6, 2020

Good lesson

By Mohanrajah R

May 22, 2020

Good

By Vinod S

Jul 24, 2020

This is a very informative course on why being disruptive is really important and how to achieve it, in order to sustain in the market. Being new to online learning, I had never imagined that exchanging views with peers, and completing assignments would broaden my knowledge. A special thanks to the instructor Dr Mauricio Marrone, for driving this course effortlessly and keeping me glued for the entire course.

Kudos to the entire team!!!

By Zuleica B M

Aug 8, 2020

I really enjoyed this course for me everything that was taught was essential for my development to open up my mind and for me to continue my professional journey but now being much more encouraged to think boldly . The course was really outstanding , the organization, the videos, articles.forums everything Congratulations Coursera team and I am anxious to take the next courses with you.

By Sahil P

Sep 23, 2020

A very insightful course with captivating videos and exercises. Thanks to Coursera for such a wonderful experience and to my organization (Tata Toyo Radiators Ltd) for giving me an opportunity to learn & learn continuously.

By Hugo F

Aug 26, 2021

By Cornelia D

Sep 4, 2020

professional and very insightful, great mix between short lecture videos, expert videos, study material and practice work. My first online course and truely valueable. THANK YOU!

By Purushottam G

Dec 26, 2021

It is quite thoughtful and nicely designed course. Given lot of insight on innovation and disruptive technologies and protective strategies. A real thought provoking course.

