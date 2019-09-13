DD
Jan 6, 2022
A great course on understanding the concepts of sustainability and sustainable practices followed in various organizations. Case studies were more supportive and lectures are brief and succinct.
GS
May 17, 2020
Really loved the course. The course is well structured and gives a good insight into a wide range of topics.\n\nHoping to carry forward the learning and apply it in upcoming corporate jobs :)
By Volha B•
Sep 13, 2019
This is the most interesting course I have ever taken on Coursera! The videos and the information provided were super informative and addressed the issue of sustainability from different angles. I simply love it! I'm very greatful for your work and I'm happy to take the course!
By Mashiyat T•
Aug 21, 2019
The course is really useful for whoever wanted to learn about sustainability, CSR and ethics. The related videos, articles, and guidelines have a powerful insight. One can utilize these materials for learning and implementation purpose. Got a valuable knowledge about what is exactly sustainability is, how it's circulating in the business and how to implement it. Such a great course I must say.
By Agnes C•
Aug 31, 2020
This was my first course on Sustainability after reading the UN principles. This training is really well made, it covers many subjects and gives lots of links on readings and videos.
Thanks to this course I am now aware of so much more and will be able to improve our CR strategy within our company.
By Letícia M B•
Aug 21, 2020
Interesting and really helpful scenario of environmental and social concerns and how to address these issues in both organization and individual levels.
By V V D S T•
Feb 24, 2021
Overall it was good experience and went the session through our from this session I learnerd very new things hope I will use this knowledge in future
By Laura H•
Jun 5, 2020
This course provided some excellent frameworks and principles which can be incorporated into all sorts of business models. Very valuable indeed.
By Sarah R I U•
Jun 28, 2020
Highly recommend this course!! This course is certainly a very interesting course! It all started with me trying to better understand Corporate social responsibility... then I ended up taking this course that enlightened me to whole new perspective of sustainability and corporate sustainability. After completing this course I am positive that I will follow these steps into a better and more sustainable world. on another notice the videos are well put and very clear. The instructor has clear and understandable English with an extraordinary way of presenting information. This course has successfully created a way into attracting the learner and be in love with this course.
By Kajal R•
Jul 29, 2020
It is a really very well-prepared and useful course to understand the importance of sustainability and ethics in organizational structures as well as in real life. The instructor gives an explanation of each and every topic covered in the course very effectively with good examples. The topics are also very well-chosen for the course. It gives an understanding that being good and ethical is also very much essential in this world of intense competition. I particularly liked the course because I also believe to live ethically and as a business student, operate organizational functions ethically.
By Saleh M A•
Sep 15, 2020
I have learnt some interactive knowledge sharing insights on GS and CSR and in addition, learnt two interesting schools of thought about Whistleblowing and Psychopathy. Whistleblowing may be quite popular in the developed world, but, not in the developing and the LDC countries. Corporate Psychopath is quite common everywhere, "I AM THIS, I AM THAT... Bla bla bla...." . The strategies mentioned on how to tackle Organizational Psychopath Leaders are still in the infancy stage and need to be more in-depth research to tackle it with efficacy.
By 黃承涵•
Feb 11, 2020
The course is will-organized and is pretty useful for beginners who want to learn about CSR. The lecture is easy to understand, but you can always explore more by reading extra articles and documents that are linked to the courses. Moreover, the professor gave suggestions and opinions from different positions to address the issue of sustainability. Really awesome and I enjoyed my time in this course.
By Nur O M•
Aug 23, 2020
Thank you professor Edward for your time, lectures, and those insightful additional resources on every topic. Learning this through Coursera with such a deep explanation means a lot to me personally. This course brings me to a new horizon of sustainability: how to act ethically in organizations, strategies to be sustainable, and good practices of sustainability that have been implemented.
By Itumeleng K•
Mar 2, 2022
This course opens your mind about what troubles come to the environment and soceity at large as a result of unsustainable behaviour of corporations and progresses to give a framework that can assist any manager to direct their organisation from such behaviour. The difference in contributing to this ethical practice for the individual and corporations as a whole is what stood-out for me.
By Patrick C•
May 3, 2022
Very well structured. This course guides you from understanding the basics, realising and acknowledging the world, and then proceed to give strategies and action plans that can be followed that are applicable to individuals at different levels of influence in businesses.
By Maria T D A•
Sep 29, 2021
The instructor has a sound and clear oratory, the materials are offered in a variety of forms (videos, papers, articles, Tedtalks etc), and the practices and assessment tasks really made me internalize what I've learned. And I've learned a lot! Great course!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
Great course that can be tricky sometimes. It shows that the world is complex, that there is no perfect answer, but that we are trying to do our best. A complete and well-thought course about sustainability. I really learned a lot
By Suyash A•
Jun 17, 2020
I really got a very detailed insight on Global Sustainability, Corporate Social responsibility, UN SDG and Global Compact. Would help me to incorporate some of these learning in my current role to deliver better customer value.
By Maria V A•
Feb 21, 2021
Absolutely loved the course: the content, resources and the way Associate Professor Edward Wray-Bliss presented it. Valuable, interesting insights that you feel you can really put into practice at the workplace. Thank you!
By Adrian H•
Jan 14, 2021
The course covers a very wide range of sustainability and corporate social responsibility issues, their causes, consequences and strategies for positively impacting the world, both personally and on behalf of your company.
By Eva d M F•
Apr 13, 2021
The course brings important concepts about Sustainable Management, however is important to work with topics connected to Environmental Monitoring. Moreover, Cleaner Production is a must in such area.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jan 7, 2022
By Gobinda C S•
May 18, 2020
By Rebecca I•
May 27, 2022
A really good introduction to sustainability in a corporate environment. This course really helped me get up to speed in an area that I am now directly involved in at my organisation.
By PP P•
Apr 20, 2020
Indeed this course was a great eye opener for me, I shall strive to be follow these principles in my work and be sustainable in all fronts in work. Thank you
By Sanju S•
Mar 2, 2021
This gives details in brief in simple way and easy to understand. More valuable than I thought in the beginning.
Thank you Professor....