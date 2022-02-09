Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership and Disruption by Fundação Instituto de Administração

4.8
stars
56 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course is fully focused on developing your new leadership skills. It was developed with the best models and based on best practices in the corporate world. Its content is current and practical, and updated with the latest in remote leadership, especially after the radical and disruptive changes that the world has had since the global pandemic. As an interactive participant in this course, you’ll learn how to make effectively integrate the 3 elements of successful leadership, the LAB model: Learn, Apply and Benefit. Going beyond other courses on leadership, you will benefit from each piece of knowledge: that is why we call each “module” a LAB experience! During the 12 LABs, which are distributed over four weeks, you will explore topics such as: Great reset and your new roles as a leader, engagement and master communication, feedback, life long learning, disruptive business, storytelling innovation and digital transformation. This course is about understanding and developing your leadership style, balance your personal and professional life and propose practical tools to influence remote team members, stakeholders and disrupt your way of making business. Learn how you can enhance your ability to anticipate and craft the future, how to apply storytelling principles to engage others, and how to effectively navigate the challenges of significant organizational disruptions. You are invited to start a new journey on your career, leaning applying and benefit from new, critical and disruptive competencies, a must for the next years to come!...

CR

Feb 8, 2022

If the rest of the classes of this MBA are going to be as Prof. Alfredo Castro's Class for sure this will be an amazing experience, very enjoyable and great experience.

AA

Jan 17, 2022

Hi, Prof. Alfredo This is happy learning expirence. I am hopeful to practices whic i learn from thihs cource and be IT student life long.

By Carlos R

Feb 9, 2022

If the rest of the classes of this MBA are going to be as Prof. Alfredo Castro's Class for sure this will be an amazing experience, very enjoyable and great experience.

By Viviane M

Apr 22, 2021

This course is efficient and complete. It invited me to rethink many things and improve my leadership skills. I can apply what I learned immediately.

By Aalok

Jan 18, 2022

Hi, Prof. Alfredo This is happy learning expirence. I am hopeful to practices whic i learn from thihs cource and be IT student life long.

By Md K I

Nov 29, 2021

Very helpful, fruitful, practical oriented course. I have learnt lots of things by completing this course.

By Dr M R K

May 6, 2021

Great experience really it is happy to study it i got a chance to apply surely will do so

By Renan d c V

Aug 30, 2021

Professor Alfredo is great ! You can have great insights and concepts about leadership.

By Norifumi K

Jul 21, 2021

Very informative and we can get the latest leadship model eree

By Suneetha G

May 4, 2022

V​ery good tools for adopting as a role model leader

By Wawan W

Nov 7, 2021

Short, simple, and good for practicing in real

By Chin Y W

Dec 9, 2021

Gain alot of knowledge from the course

By vasu p

May 24, 2022

Great insights on Leadership skills

By Dimitrios B

Oct 29, 2021

Great cource and great profesor.

By Raymond J R

Apr 3, 2022

Outsanding

By Joao L G

May 31, 2021

Course is good for new leaders and managers, specially to work new capabilities and on how to rethink what leadership is. Worths the value.

By German D V L

Jun 15, 2021

Very relevant and easy to apply

