CR
Feb 8, 2022
If the rest of the classes of this MBA are going to be as Prof. Alfredo Castro's Class for sure this will be an amazing experience, very enjoyable and great experience.
AA
Jan 17, 2022
Hi, Prof. Alfredo This is happy learning expirence. I am hopeful to practices whic i learn from thihs cource and be IT student life long.
By Carlos R•
Feb 9, 2022
If the rest of the classes of this MBA are going to be as Prof. Alfredo Castro's Class for sure this will be an amazing experience, very enjoyable and great experience.
By Viviane M•
Apr 22, 2021
This course is efficient and complete. It invited me to rethink many things and improve my leadership skills. I can apply what I learned immediately.
By Aalok•
Jan 18, 2022
Hi, Prof. Alfredo This is happy learning expirence. I am hopeful to practices whic i learn from thihs cource and be IT student life long.
By Md K I•
Nov 29, 2021
Very helpful, fruitful, practical oriented course. I have learnt lots of things by completing this course.
By Dr M R K•
May 6, 2021
Great experience really it is happy to study it i got a chance to apply surely will do so
By Renan d c V•
Aug 30, 2021
Professor Alfredo is great ! You can have great insights and concepts about leadership.
By Norifumi K•
Jul 21, 2021
Very informative and we can get the latest leadship model eree
By Suneetha G•
May 4, 2022
Very good tools for adopting as a role model leader
By Wawan W•
Nov 7, 2021
Short, simple, and good for practicing in real
By Chin Y W•
Dec 9, 2021
Gain alot of knowledge from the course
By vasu p•
May 24, 2022
Great insights on Leadership skills
By Dimitrios B•
Oct 29, 2021
Great cource and great profesor.
By Raymond J R•
Apr 3, 2022
Outsanding
By Joao L G•
May 31, 2021
Course is good for new leaders and managers, specially to work new capabilities and on how to rethink what leadership is. Worths the value.
By German D V L•
Jun 15, 2021
Very relevant and easy to apply