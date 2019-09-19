SP
Jan 22, 2021
I have really enjoyed learning this course, and professors made it so easy for me to understand the concept. As I was proceeding with the course, I applied some of the ideas and guess what? It worked
AA
Jul 12, 2020
It's a course that sum up the most important skills you need to learn for your professional life. Amazing material and subject conducted in a very fun and appealing way. Thanks for both instructors.
By Elizabeth F•
Sep 19, 2019
It was a fine course for communicating with impact but I was disappointed that there was very little on storytelling, given that's the first word in the Course title. I signed up for the storytelling but we got only one class out of six that even touhed on storytellling. Perhaps the the title should be revised and the storytelling dropped. There were other items that were emphasized much more -- like how run meeting
By Shubham L C•
May 10, 2020
best thing ever happened to me. This course is nothing but a miracle for me. Helping to start new job as well as empowering me to have impact on my community. Thank you everyone who took efforts.
By Yumi W•
Oct 6, 2019
This was a beautiful course! It was packed with both theoretical and practical strategies, tips, and exemplars useful to most every profession in the position to lead and influence people. You will find yourself nodding at the basic truths behind persuasive communication as well as laughing at yourself for the mistakes you've been making. I took over 100 pages of notes! It was worth every listening and viewing minute. I am all the more inspired to apply these to my profession as an educator and youth animator. Thank you so much, Assoc. Professor Lawrence Ang and Ms. Arabella Macpherson for your knowledge, generosity, clarity, wit, and HEART. I am one proud student!
By Patrig D•
Aug 10, 2019
The course was fun and interesting, I can't wait to use the skills I've learnt.
The course is easy to follow and it shouldn't take you more than one hour per week. Take a lot of notes still as not only it will help you not only to acquire the subtleties of the subject, but even to help you pass the tests. I will review again several videos as I think I will need to implement the methods following them step by step.
Thanks Arabella and Lawrence for sharing their knowledge!
By Zhameli K•
Jan 27, 2021
The course is designed greatly, I like the syllabus a lot. Both tutors are brilliant professionals. Communication techniques, that they suggested, were integrated in their own manner of conveying information. I saved all links they provided as additional readings to my favorites, they are very interesting and useful. And it's very important, that videos of this course were fine filmed and edited, they reflected visually the content of lecturers information.
By AYESHA M S A•
Jul 13, 2020
By Maria A D A•
Dec 30, 2021
I took this course to have ideas on how to teach Public Speaking and Persuasion via remote learning since our university will be switching to flexible modes due to COVID-19. The videos have high production value, with very informative content. I just noticed that some of the English transcriptions have a few errors. I enjoyed the resources for further reading/viewing with reflection questions the most. I did not have time to really explore the Discussion Forums, though.
By Ina N M•
Jan 5, 2021
This was a really great course where I improved my skills in influencing and engaging an audience. The lecturers were really engaging and professional, and used a range of different tools to make the lecures engaging. And it was good to see that they were actually using the techniques that they taught us themselves. The theories they used were explained well, and they came up with a range of pratical methods that could easy be implemented.
By Tiffany L•
May 8, 2021
This course was such a great help and source of encouragement to aid in communicating. I love the short lesson plans and how they were broken up. I didn’t get overwhelmed or flooded with tons of information and concepts. The course was delivered simplistically, methodically, and meaningfully. Would highly recommend this course for anyone that needs to brush up on skills or even if you are just starting off in front of an audience!
By Asif M K•
Sep 9, 2019
One of the coolest instructor I ever learnt from is Arabella! She's so awesome! Meanwhile, Professor Lawrence is also such a cool headed person; and, the way the taught this course is surprisingly thought-provoking. I've surely learnt a lot of new things from this course, which I would easily be able to use in my day to day life and through out my future career and all. Would highly recommend this one!
By Chandra S G•
Feb 23, 2020
Great course with full of learning. I loved how Arabella explained different techniques of persuasion and building rapport in business setting. The course is well structured and helped me understand the areas of improvement in my verbal communication. I will definitely try the things I have learnt during and course in my professional life and would recommend others to try this course.
By Rui F•
Jul 12, 2020
It helped me to visualize through "simple" means and well organized we managed to reach our goal, we must always look from the perspective of our "client", in order to understand the real needs and solve them. But to achieve good resolutions it is necessary to create empathy and rapport
By Subhasri P•
Jan 23, 2021
By Magda G C V•
Dec 22, 2021
Excellent course. I loved the way it was structured, from the importance to identifying deep values of decision makers, knowing your audience in detail, how they make decisions, how to structure your story and how to make a perfect pitch. The resources complemented so well with examples and experts list of tips. Thank you for taking me through this process of learning and practicing to make storytelling and influencing a skill to communicate with impact.
By Michael L•
Dec 31, 2021
This is an excellent course. The effort you both put in to make it very so interactive and the reference videos are good. I am a new people manager. I have learnt so much and hope I can apply the knowledge and turned it into skills in near future. In additional to the great content, I wish we can have more detailed examples in each week content or workbook for reinforce what had been learn about those theories and ideas. Thank you !
By Madhav P•
Jun 11, 2020
Thank you for making it look so simple & easy to understand . This definately helps userstand the nuances of been a good presenter . Will definately try to incorporate these techniques in my daily routine while dealing with people . As i feel presentation skills are for everyday life & not just for board rooms ( you never know who is been influenced while you are talking :) )
By Albrecht, A•
Mar 5, 2020
It is a very informative course - which gives all the theoretical knowledge to become a great speaker and convince others. I particularly enjoyed the examples that are always provided straight with the theory. That made it so much easier to remember and really understand what it can look like. Now "all" that remains for me is to practice, practice, practice.
By Yu X•
Apr 17, 2021
It is very inspiring and incredibly helpful, I am super glad that I had this course before I start my career. The theories and frameworks for effective communications are extremely applicable to any situation and yet detailed enough to conquer the particular problem, sincere thanks to both of the lecturers and their precious sharings!
By Yvonne W•
Mar 27, 2020
Good refresher for things I already knew, excellent learning about things I had no idea I didn't know, lots of acronyms for new skills. All wrapped up in a pedagogic presentation that leads to fuller understanding of the material. Now I have to go back and write down all those acronyms.... and what they mean! Thank you both.
By SPEAR J T B Y•
Jul 31, 2020
this course is so informative and engaging!! I can see the thought put in behind the well-structured activities and I love how points made are supported by examples, including personal ones. I've learned so much within a few weeks. Thank you both for your knowledge and PASSION. I've really enjoyed learning from you both :")
By Saibkhan N•
Jan 31, 2020
Very engaging and 100% recommended. I tried to take courses on storytelling from another resources but this one turned out to be the exact fit for me. Totally business oriented. Perfect course if you want to improve your corporate world presentation / pitching / negotiation skills. Loved personal stories from Arabela! = )
By Gilbert C•
Dec 31, 2019
Easy to understand and well put together. I particularly liked Lawrence's videos and going through some of the research literature, but I can understand at this introductory level Arabella is an excellent communicator. Overall, there are some excellent practical tips here even if some of it seems commonsensical at times.
By Rajesh P•
Dec 21, 2020
Very well-organized course with lot of tips and techniques, full of meaningful strategies with potential applicable scenarios. My special thanks to the faculties for keeping the course lively and friendly manner. The exercises helped to recollect the concepts, relevant elaboration for right/ wrong choices. Great course!
By Yu X N•
Jul 25, 2020
After completing this course, I feel much more prepared for the presentations that I will be having next week and in the future. Thank you truly, Mr Lawrence and Ms Arabella, for all the help you've provided me. It is greatly appreciated and I hope to join another course conducted by both of you in the future :)
By Irene Y•
Sep 23, 2019
Excellent course!! Filled with practical, useful advice, theory and examples which helped demonstrate the usage of skills and theories. This course is very relevant to modern business environments. Communications, influencing and story telling skills are core to any role at any level. Loved it! Thank you.