NB
Jan 24, 2016
The subjects selected are relevant, the professors are very knowledgable, engaging and inspiring and they answer all the questions promptly.\n\nI enjoyed this course tremendously, highly recommended!
RT
May 18, 2020
it is very impactful course that I can apply for real world evidence and develop leadership communication skills and mindset. I strongly recommend for colleagues and friends who want to be success
By Christopher H•
Jul 26, 2018
Prior to beginning this course, I was excited about the material and the syllabus. Unfortunately I left the course dissatisfied. Unlike the other modules in this program, the material is presented without a framework for understanding and feels more like an assembled list of "tips." The "tips" are not useful, which is evident by the final assignment, which is poorly conceived.
By Sadhu k•
Oct 7, 2018
Story Telling section is not so rich. There is a lot of scope for its improvement.
One more drawback is there is no interaction with the lecturers. I have some great things to say about storytelling. We have been practicing it since over 200 years in India. In my organization, we had used this very much effectively to grow perfectly.
I seek one of your contact to explore story telling in detail. Please let me know whom to write about it. My email id: ultimategnan@gmail.com
By nora b•
Jan 24, 2016
By Nathan F•
Dec 2, 2017
Not nearly as good as the first course in this specialization. The material was solid, but not presented in a way that was quite so "real life" as the former. This was particularly funny considering the context and course name. The presenters were also solid, but not especially dynamic, especially Candy Lee, who was rather dry. The "panel" used by Ms. Lee seemed to focus on content more appropriate for a commercial touting the various departments at Northwestern as opposed to material relevant to the course.
By Steven Z•
Feb 12, 2017
Unlike the previous course in this sequence, this course provided little to no substantial information. While I fully agree with the premise of the course, the importance of leadership communication through storytelling, this course presented no sources, psychological research, or evidence to defend its arguments. It provided great "lay advice" with little to no research base. I would not recommend this course for anything beyond casual reading. It is not substantiated.
By Maria L A•
Feb 8, 2016
I liked this course a lot as it gave me the opportunity to work doing the assignment, helping me to think as an executive team leader. It was very challenged but very rewarding at the end of it.
By Tim P•
Feb 10, 2016
Very good course with a lot of great speakers. I would recommend this course to anyone wanting to broaden their leadership and communication abilities
By Reinaldo A•
Jul 22, 2018
I considered the course a bit too much conceptual and not so exciting to accomplish.
By Thomas H•
Apr 22, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. It clearly outlines the critical characteristics of a successful brand and story. This course is beneficial for everyone who wants to increase
By Jugal G•
May 30, 2017
I am thankful to coursera and the instructors' team. I was able to learn why storytelling is important for leadership and how to effectively tell stories for success.
By Mary N•
Feb 6, 2016
The material was beneficial but I would have found the course more helpful if there were weekly assignments rather than one assignment at the end of the course that incorporated all of the principles.
By Emmanuel C•
Nov 19, 2015
No enseña mucho sobre storytelling, deben de mejorar
By Anton P•
Apr 20, 2017
Huge backlog of assignments from other sessions of the course that are waiting for peer reviews makes it very difficult to get your own assignment peer reviewed, even if you submit before deadline. Course content is not substantiated with research. Assignment instructions and grading criteria are badly misaligned, which is probably why there is such a big backlog of old assignments from earlier sessions.
The person responsible for the course should take the following actions:
1) Aligning the grading criteria with the assignment instructions
2) Clearing out the backlog of assignments that have not yet been peer reviewed. I estimate that there are 50-100 still pending review, many were submitted almost one year ago.
By Skalidis S•
Apr 28, 2017
Overall this course was very shallow and only touched the surface on the matters discussed. The professors refrained to only mention a few cases of how companies dealt with certain matters rather than provide the tools used in order to reach those decisions. Also, the title of this course barely matches the expectation one has about the content
By Marta G•
Nov 13, 2018
Poor qualification since you seem to pass the course even if there is no one willing to grade your submission.. I reviewed 5 jobs out of 3 suggested to review and I didn't get any review. So I am supposed to have passed with 66% and with no feedback at all. In this case, I suggest the University do something to check unreviewed submissions.
By David A•
Nov 18, 2018
Course seemed like a bit of an afterthought, and the final assignment was a hypothetical scenario, which made it significantly less interesting and valuable.
By Sachin D•
Aug 23, 2017
I found the storytelling professors not as enthusiastic and effective as I hoped.
By Sandeep D•
Apr 12, 2020
A Big thank you to the faculty of this course! I had been interested about this topic on Storytelling, It has given me food for thought and has definitely changed the way I look at situations in my life. Thank you for the design of this course, well paced, great content and well completed.
I wanted to know if I would get to see the reviews of my Work submitted.
Regards, Sandeep R Dey
By Indrawan S•
May 10, 2021
-Clear stages to bring students up to speed.
-Some "ridiculous" mentions like "to pass... 100% or higher"... how come?
-Last but not least: the grading system, where my submission is not graded looooong after I finished the modules (2 modules past) is a headache. Please read your FORUM! many students asked for another to grade theirs!
By Michal Z•
Jan 27, 2019
I wasn’t sure about this course, and was sceptical, but after a few videos I was convinced I will gain heaps from it. And I have.
If you look up to TED top speaker you will find hints on how to be engage people and make your story interesting and moving.
By Juan C S•
Mar 7, 2021
A great intro to the power of storytelling for any aspiring or mid-career professional, or even for executives looking to improve their abilities. The assignments was challenging, but at the reach of anyone interested in this topic. Thanks!
By Carina S E•
Mar 24, 2016
The lecturers were brilliant and very motivational. They made sure the lectures are fun and easy to follow, always providing interesting examples of storytelling from different industries. I can only recommend following this cours
By AJ B•
Apr 14, 2020
I thought the course material was great. I understand why the round table was important but I thought it was a little awkward. The assignment at the end really allows you to pull everything you have learned and put it into use.
By Katherine L•
Sep 9, 2019
Great course on outlining the importance of storytelling to become a more effective leader. I just saw examples of this used in a beginning of year kick-off meeting, and it made the executive that much more relatable.
By Shavkatjon K•
Sep 21, 2020
My gratitude to the course. I truly appreciate you and your time you spent to organize this course. Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed every minute of the lectures as well as your marvelous sense of humor.