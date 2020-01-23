DS
Jul 13, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, it was very informative and easy to follow. The videos were clear and the graded sections were great. The course as a whole was enjoyable and would recommend to others.
JJ
Jan 27, 2020
I am really into this lesson that is a practical subject that could be easily learned. and also, Assignments are a nice way to apply the knowledge from the course, I hope it has an advanced lesson.
By Cimone P•
Jan 22, 2020
This course was beyond word of amazing! I'm in the process of switching career fields and I found Northwestern's Sports MArketing course was the perfect stepping stone to do so. Thank you so much for offering this
By Sung J P•
Mar 3, 2019
I really like how I can manage my time to study on my own pace. Also, the video lessons are informative and interesting. The use of quizzes and assignments checks how well I follow up with the lesson.
By David D•
Mar 22, 2020
Solid course. For beginners in marketing and communications.
By Yukiko S•
Dec 24, 2019
The course was fantastic. I am really lucky to have found it. I am a professional in the advertising and marketing field pursuing an MBA to be educated in the specialized fields within marketing and this was a fantastic addition to my academic and professional journey. I have worked for both PR and advertising agencies and my career lacked in the consistent approach because it is easy to have to hop between the agencies for many reasons besides the business and the clients, so a course like this would be very helpful. It has the real insight from the experienced executives that are also the great asset for those who are considering a career change. Thank you very much for creating this course, I can't thank more. It gave me confidence.
By Чаава И Р•
Apr 5, 2020
I want to extend a lot of thanks to the author of the course, Professor Candy Lee, and people who took part in the course and made it what it is now. It was a great pleasure to learn from you. The course was interesting and interactive. I enjoyed interviews with famous and experienced people in the sports marketing area. I was also excited while doing my first press release and loyalty program ever. The course was so useful and relevant especially during this time of COVID-19.
The last thing I want to say to people who are considering whether to participate in this course or nor, do it. You won't regret it, moreover you will get a vast experience.
By Louis L•
Oct 25, 2019
Really liked the course, the use of guest speakers is very nice and the guests were also perfect for the topics at hand. The two assignments are also a nice way to apply the knowledge from the course, and it was nice that they do not take up too much time and they really let you use your creativity.
By Deleted A•
Aug 26, 2019
This was my favorite course that I enrolled in on Coursera.org. Professor Candy Lee was informative and the material was enjoyable to learn. I also enjoyed the addition of guest speakers and interviews. I would definitely recommend this course.
By Jason•
Jan 27, 2020
By Betsy B•
Jun 16, 2020
This was a comprehensive and informative course. So grateful to have had the guidance of Dr Candy Lee. Each module was in depth, provided great lectures and reading to support the teaching.
By Vasilis S•
Oct 16, 2019
A great course from a great instructor. As a professional in sports journalism and industry for 25 years, I can tell that I found lessons to be accurate and in more depth than expected.
By Brittany S•
Mar 29, 2020
Classes were easy to follow along and I loved being able to go at my own pace. The class material was clearly explained and the reading materials were all relevant. Great class!
By Robert L•
Nov 5, 2019
This was a very good overview of the sports marketing field. Some of the optional reading can be updated to current event day events, but overall a good learning experience.
By Steve M•
Apr 11, 2019
Great course. I learned a lot and the information was very well presented. The videos were very helpful and I enjoyed hearing from the various outside parties.
By José E R A•
Feb 21, 2020
Totalmente recomendado para aquellos que quieran aprender más sobre el negocio del deporte sobretodo en el área de las comunicaciones.
By Madison S•
Aug 16, 2019
I loved this class. Such a blessing that Professor Candy Lee took time to curate guest speakers and provide awesome content. Thanks!
By Karina A F•
May 22, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, it was very interesting and gave me the chance to get closer to sponsorship. I'm very thankful!
By Prasham M•
Mar 23, 2020
Good brief introductory course for amateurs with very good supplement reading content.
By MScIT_08_Omprakash•
Apr 16, 2020
It’s a good and and very challenging course ever.
By Guilherme G•
Feb 27, 2020
An amazing experience.
By Martin C P•
Jan 18, 2020
Principios básicos para el Sports Marketing. No es tan profundo pero para iniciar en el mundo del deporte sin un background de marketing esta bien. En mi caso estudie marketing por lo que muchos de los puntos ya eran un poco repetitivos. Creo que los videos de las entrevistas pudieron ser mejores.
By Armando H V•
Apr 4, 2020
I think they should update certain materials! everything else is great!
By Kumar S•
May 26, 2020
An excellently delivered course under the able guidance of Ms. Candy Lee. The course not only provides video lectures and words of wisdom and experiences from guests and alumni, but also involves extremely informative and useful supplementary materials in the form of articles, case studies, and slides.
Having gone ahead with this course amid a lockdown has got to be the best decision I made as this course not only introduced the fundamentals of sports marketing to me but also helped me explore several intricate topics (like ticket pricing, press releases, crisis communication, and the loyalty program).
I would recommend this program to any and every budding sports management professional to help them broaden their horizon with an international perspective, all delivered with perfection and ease.
By Dean A•
Apr 28, 2020
Absolutely great course! I thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of this course, and how each specific week touched on a different aspect of sports marketing, all of the different angles were very beneficial! The material was extremely easy to understand, And I recommend this course to anyone looking too broaden their spectrum on how the inside of sporting business works! Verry happy I could do this during quaretine to keep learning!
By Andrew L•
Apr 21, 2020
Having not taken any sort of marketing/sports marketing class during my time in school, I had no real exposure. You may feel that most of what is being taught is "common knowledge," "common sense," but what this course gives you is applying that "common knowledge" to everyday life in the marketing world. Highly recommend!
By Sonal G•
Apr 8, 2020
The course is really interesting and very insightful. I am thankful the the instructor Prof. Candy Lee for sharing amazing content. The expert interviews gave a truly industrial experience. The two assignments helped me to apply the learning in practical scenario. Thank you very much to the Coursera and the team.