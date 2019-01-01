Orin Starn
is a leading expert in the field of sport studies.
An anthropologist by training, Starn has done research in Peru, Turkey, and Italy, and on Native American culture and politics. He has appeared on ESPN, NPR, and in the New York Times, and written about the Olympics, soccer, basketball, and many other topics. His most recent book is about the superstar golfer Tiger Woods. Starn
is the former chair of the Department of Cultural Anthropology at Duke University, and has won the university’s undergraduate teaching award. His lecture course on sports and society at Duke University regularly fills to overflow.