About this Course

2,955 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Lausanne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,368 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1- What is doping ?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2- Why do athletes give in to doping?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 109 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3 - Organizations and doping: prevention and repression

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 96 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4 - Bioanalytical and forensic approaches to doping

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 115 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DOPING : SPORTS, ORGANIZATIONS AND SCIENCES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder