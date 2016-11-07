The objective of this course is to encourage a critical understanding of doping. To achieve this goal, this course will rely on a multidisciplinary approach that allow you to see how different disciplines get into a single object, in different perspectives and in often complementary ways. This approach will also allow us to appreciate the complexity of a subject like doping.
Module 1- What is doping ?
The first module explores the identification and the definition of doping. It offers a critical approach inspired by social science methods, so as to understand doping as a social norm that shapes performance producing. We will take a look at definitions of doping throughout history as well as the legal definition that is used today, the one put into place by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).
Module 2- Why do athletes give in to doping?
By going beyond a binary vision that opposes those who cheat and those who don’t, Module 2 will help you understand what might lead ordinary individuals into substance-use. The analysis of the process that lead to doping will be approached through the social and psycho-social factors behind doping, as well as the role of culture and of sports organisations will be raised. This module includes an interview with Denis Hauw, sports psychology expert and Associate Professor at the Institute of Sport Studies at the University of Lausanne.
Module 3 - Organizations and doping: prevention and repression
Module 3 will help you understand the role of sports organisations in the fight against doping through two examples: the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). This module will also explore the role of organisations in charge of fighting against doping, by presenting two major actors: the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) whose activities are also linked to doping. These organisations will be presented through four interviews with: Frédéric Donzé, the director of the European branch of the WADA ; Marc Vouillamoz, Head of UEFA's antidoping unit ; Matthieu Reeb, the Secretary general of the CAS; Olivier Aubel, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Sport Studies the the University of Lausanne, who will present the new measures put into place by the UCI to prevent doping in cycling.
Module 4 - Bioanalytical and forensic approaches to doping
Module four presents bioanalytical and forensic substance detection and analysis methods. It is made up of 4 interviews carried out with doping experts from the Swiss Laboratory for Doping Analysis (LAD) in Lausanne (Switzerland), that will explain: - how bioanalyses are carried out (Norbert Baume, head scientist at the LAD); - how the biological passport works (Neil Robinson, head scientist at the LAD); - forensic approaches to doping (François Marclay, research scientist at the LAD); - atypical analysis results and the evolution of the future of the fight against doping (Martial Saugy, director of the LAD).
Reviews
The course was very interesting and an eye opener as to what doping really is. I have learnt a lot.
Great course. Fulfill my knowledge needs about sports and doping.
Awesome and very informative, knowledge enhancing course.
Very effective to understand the dimensions of doping.
