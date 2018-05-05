IG
Nov 2, 2017
Doping explained from a different view point, through its history and the `why`, informing about behaviour. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. Thank you very much.
RY
Jun 8, 2020
A very interesting course, made engaging by interactions with authorities on the subject. Very well structured.Enjoyed it very much
By Atwar H•
May 5, 2018
This was a great course, I am grateful to the professors in take their time and all the people involved to make it possible for us to have this course, and a special thanks to coursera to make it possible. If you want to know understand more on the inner functioning and protocols of how things work at the WADA labs, this is a must course to enrol in.
By Playsome P•
Dec 24, 2017
I'm doing degree in sport management and could say for 100% that is very useful practical information with good examples, also course give goo understanding of world of sports institutions. But the final test based on statements and only bicykle sport ? Ohh, ok. Anyway, thank you for the course. AK
By Theano M P•
Nov 20, 2016
The course is very interesting but the translation was very bad.
By juilana s•
Jun 20, 2020
The course it's great but need to be updated
By Pietro R•
Jan 12, 2017
The teacher seems to mainly read the slides and the tone is quite scholastic, not a lot or engagement. Indeed the course gives some info on the social background of doping, on how it is fought and it is adopted. Worth it if you have a strong interest in sports.
By Aimar H V•
Oct 9, 2017
The interviews are a little bit longs.
By Roberto R•
Jan 27, 2017
it's fine, not technical but ok
By T V•
Jun 5, 2020
Content is too vast.So,I felt boring at times
By Ashok A•
May 8, 2016
Brilliant Course! Very in-depth, educative and precise. The revelations on Cycling, Body Building sports & Socio-psychological aspects of Doping were eye-opening! Will add great value add to the knowledge base of anyone wishing a career in Sports
By Valérie H•
Dec 23, 2019
Very interesting topic to learn more about, since it brings so much controversy in the world of sports. Grateful to have gained an insight from all the perspectives about doping to enlargen my understanding about this fascinating topic.
By Ross A•
Apr 26, 2018
Fascinating information - from the history, to the sociology, to the legal framework and the science. It is a great course for anyone wishing to understand the bigger picture around doping and performance in sport
By Khaled S•
Dec 31, 2017
Very professional way to introduces the world of anti-doping system and associations to the people who are interest to know more about it and who would like to expand their knowledge regarding anti-doping process.
By Iris G•
Nov 3, 2017
Doping explained from a different view point, through its history and the `why`, informing about behaviour. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. Thank you very much.
By Egor P•
Jan 29, 2017
Very specific course. For me as an amateur cyclist it's good to know the face of the enemy. Second week is great for it's sociological info.
By Rekha Y•
Jun 9, 2020
A very interesting course, made engaging by interactions with authorities on the subject. Very well structured.Enjoyed it very much
By Nery S•
Mar 22, 2018
Magnific approach to Doping, from their basic principles, history, sociological view, to future technologies and strategies.
By Maurizio C•
Oct 24, 2020
Corso molto interessante. Complimenti per le spiegazioni precise sulle sostanze dopanti e sugli integratori nello sport.
By joanna l•
Mar 22, 2020
I loved this course. It fed my existing knowledge on doping in sport and has since influenced my behaviour as a coach.
By Jose R•
Apr 10, 2017
It really opens your mind and gives you a better understanding of a very complex topic that is doping
By Wambui K•
Oct 6, 2018
The course was very interesting and an eye opener as to what doping really is. I have learnt a lot.
By SUVAM D G•
Jun 3, 2020
Very Informative course and as a Sports science researcher I must say this a must to do course.
By Kwan Y W•
May 7, 2020
Very informative, given a new perspective of doping and the origins of it to what it is today
By Anil K•
Sep 23, 2020
execellent course fro those who wish to broaden their understanding on the subject of doping
By Najibullah Z•
Apr 25, 2020
It was a very good course i have to learn lots about dining in this course.
thnks
By Gamal E O E I•
Jun 28, 2016
thank you for a wonderful course really enjoyed, and hope to see more courses.