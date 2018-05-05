Chevron Left
Back to Doping : Sports, Organizations and Sciences

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Doping : Sports, Organizations and Sciences by University of Lausanne

4.6
stars
305 ratings
75 reviews

About the Course

The objective of this course is to encourage a critical understanding of doping. To achieve this goal, this course will rely on a multidisciplinary approach that allow you to see how different disciplines get into a single object, in different perspectives and in often complementary ways. This approach will also allow us to appreciate the complexity of a subject like doping. Doping in sports is a complex practice whose definition and identification is the result of socially and historically constructed norms. This course offers to shed light on the processes that led to the use and prohibition of doping substances. Performance enhancement or physical transformation are two aspects of doping which are seen as problematic, yet even as we speak companies are making fortunes selling body improvement and other forms of “human enhancement” to us. These apparent contradictions will be analysed to show that beyond sanitary questions, doping raises many social, scientific and legal issues. In efforts to control doping, governments and sports authorities have put into place institutions responsible for defining what falls into the category of doping, but also what prevention, repressions and research methods to put into effect. This course will also explore biological control measures such as the biological passport, key legal dimensions, organisations that produce performance, as well as the sociological dimensions of doping. Besides the Professors of University of Lausanne, the best experts of doping are involved in this course: experts from an Anti-doping Laboratory (LAD- Lausanne-Switzerland), from the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), from the UEFA (soccer), and from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency). Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20Q3eR_g7rU Main Learning Outcomes At the end of the course the participants will be able to : 1. Identify the “cultural” dimension of doping, that is as a historical practice linked to the transformation of social norms, 2. Go from a binary way of thinking - for or against doping - to an understanding of the complexity of this phenomenon which is biological, psychological and sociological, all at the same time, 3. Recognize the institutions, the actors and the practices of the fight against doping, 4. Explain how the social and organisational context influences individuals decisions and how this influence can be reduced by effective prevention measures, 5. Identify how the fight against doping is led and how testing is carried out....

Top reviews

IG

Nov 2, 2017

Doping explained from a different view point, through its history and the `why`, informing about behaviour. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. Thank you very much.

RY

Jun 8, 2020

A very interesting course, made engaging by interactions with authorities on the subject. Very well structured.Enjoyed it very much

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 76 Reviews for Doping : Sports, Organizations and Sciences

By Atwar H

May 5, 2018

This was a great course, I am grateful to the professors in take their time and all the people involved to make it possible for us to have this course, and a special thanks to coursera to make it possible. If you want to know understand more on the inner functioning and protocols of how things work at the WADA labs, this is a must course to enrol in.

By Playsome P

Dec 24, 2017

I'm doing degree in sport management and could say for 100% that is very useful practical information with good examples, also course give goo understanding of world of sports institutions. But the final test based on statements and only bicykle sport ? Ohh, ok. Anyway, thank you for the course. AK

By Theano M P

Nov 20, 2016

The course is very interesting but the translation was very bad.

By juilana s

Jun 20, 2020

The course it's great but need to be updated

By Pietro R

Jan 12, 2017

The teacher seems to mainly read the slides and the tone is quite scholastic, not a lot or engagement. Indeed the course gives some info on the social background of doping, on how it is fought and it is adopted. Worth it if you have a strong interest in sports.

By Aimar H V

Oct 9, 2017

The interviews are a little bit longs.

By Roberto R

Jan 27, 2017

it's fine, not technical but ok

By T V

Jun 5, 2020

Content is too vast.So,I felt boring at times

By Ashok A

May 8, 2016

Brilliant Course! Very in-depth, educative and precise. The revelations on Cycling, Body Building sports & Socio-psychological aspects of Doping were eye-opening! Will add great value add to the knowledge base of anyone wishing a career in Sports

By Valérie H

Dec 23, 2019

Very interesting topic to learn more about, since it brings so much controversy in the world of sports. Grateful to have gained an insight from all the perspectives about doping to enlargen my understanding about this fascinating topic.

By Ross A

Apr 26, 2018

Fascinating information - from the history, to the sociology, to the legal framework and the science. It is a great course for anyone wishing to understand the bigger picture around doping and performance in sport

By Khaled S

Dec 31, 2017

Very professional way to introduces the world of anti-doping system and associations to the people who are interest to know more about it and who would like to expand their knowledge regarding anti-doping process.

By Iris G

Nov 3, 2017

Doping explained from a different view point, through its history and the `why`, informing about behaviour. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. Thank you very much.

By Egor P

Jan 29, 2017

Very specific course. For me as an amateur cyclist it's good to know the face of the enemy. Second week is great for it's sociological info.

By Rekha Y

Jun 9, 2020

A very interesting course, made engaging by interactions with authorities on the subject. Very well structured.Enjoyed it very much

By Nery S

Mar 22, 2018

Magnific approach to Doping, from their basic principles, history, sociological view, to future technologies and strategies.

By Maurizio C

Oct 24, 2020

Corso molto interessante. Complimenti per le spiegazioni precise sulle sostanze dopanti e sugli integratori nello sport.

By joanna l

Mar 22, 2020

I loved this course. It fed my existing knowledge on doping in sport and has since influenced my behaviour as a coach.

By Jose R

Apr 10, 2017

It really opens your mind and gives you a better understanding of a very complex topic that is doping

By Wambui K

Oct 6, 2018

The course was very interesting and an eye opener as to what doping really is. I have learnt a lot.

By SUVAM D G

Jun 3, 2020

Very Informative course and as a Sports science researcher I must say this a must to do course.

By Kwan Y W

May 7, 2020

Very informative, given a new perspective of doping and the origins of it to what it is today

By Anil K

Sep 23, 2020

execellent course fro those who wish to broaden their understanding on the subject of doping

By Najibullah Z

Apr 25, 2020

It was a very good course i have to learn lots about dining in this course.

thnks

By Gamal E O E I

Jun 28, 2016

thank you for a wonderful course really enjoyed, and hope to see more courses.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder