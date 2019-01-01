Fabien Ohl is a professor at the University of Lausanne in the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences where he was the director of the Institute of Sports Sciences and the dean of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences. He has published many articles and books on the sociology of sports and marketing in sports. (namely Social Capital and Sport Governance in Europe, Routledge, 2010 with M. Groenveld et B. Houlihan ; L’épreuve du dopage. Sociologie du cyclisme professionnel, PUF, 2008 with C. Brissonneau et O. Aubel ; Marketing du sport, Economica, 1999, with G. Tribou et M. Desbordes). He is currently working on doping in cycling and is involved on a reform of professional cycling that aims to reduce the risks of doping in cycling.