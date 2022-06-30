About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Unix and Bash for Beginners Specialization
Beginner Level

No technical experience

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Shell Script
  • Bash (Unix Shell)
  • Computer Network
  • Unix Shells
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Unix and Bash for Beginners Specialization
Beginner Level

No technical experience

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Managing Devices

3 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Networking Basics

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Networked Devices: SSH, Backups, and Firewalls

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Unix and Bash for Beginners Specialization

Unix and Bash for Beginners

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder