- Version Control
- Bash (Unix Shell)
- Computer Network
- Unix Shells
- Linux
- File System
- Shell Script
- Github
Unix and Bash for Beginners Specialization
Unix and Bash for Beginners. Hands on practice in minutes without installing anything!
Learners will practice a variety of practical skills including building helpful scripts that can speed up everyday tasks and creating git repositories to track script versions. Later projects involve editing network configuration files for specific use cases.
No technical experience
Unix System Basics
Explore Unix system basics without installing anything!
Bash Scripting and System Configuration
Code and run your first Bash script in minutes without installing anything!
Connecting to Devices and Networks
Practice managing devices and networks without installing anything!
Container Creation and Orchestration Basics
Practice creating containers without installing anything!
Codio
Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.
