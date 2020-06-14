Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Programming and Animation with Alice by Duke University

About the Course

This course is an introductory programming course that combines programming with animation, using the programming environment Alice. You will first learn to tell 3D animated stories by programming Aliceʼs 3D objects. In particular you will learn how to set up a scene, to tell a story using storyboarding, to move the camera, and how to move and rotate objects. You will learn programming concepts such as writing your own instructions, repetition, making decisions, and grouping similar objects together. In the second half of the course you will learn how to combine the topics you have learned with event programming to build 3D games you and your friends can play....

SC

Jun 13, 2020

The course was really fun. I learned something that I didn't know before. Learning it was really easy, thanks to the incredible trainers.

SL

May 12, 2021

The teachers are great ...explain each and every minute detail properly ......#mustdothiscourse

By Shergyl C

Jun 14, 2020

The course was really fun. I learned something that I didn't know before. Learning it was really easy, thanks to the incredible trainers.

By Alison T L

Jan 12, 2021

I couldn't unenroll, as the unenroll button wouldn't let me. It was FRUSTRATING.

By Kush A G

Oct 11, 2020

Saying the obvious: It was a very well structured course, we are ready to make our own games now. Thanks a lot. The test and quizzes were really hard at times, it could have been easier if we could submit a program. But it was worth every minute. Thank you again.

By Simran L

May 13, 2021

The teachers are great ...explain each and every minute detail properly ......#mustdothiscourse

By kace d o k a

May 2, 2022

Ce cours est très instructif avec des enseignants doués merci beaucoup pour le cours

By Malia M

Mar 20, 2021

I'm excited to see what I will create with what I learned in this course!

By Alexandria J

Nov 30, 2021

I​t was a fun, challenging course, and I would definitly do it again!

By Divine O

Nov 16, 2021

This course helped me learn the graphics.

By Alexander K

Jan 10, 2022

T​he course is well made and interesting but the programm looks and feels very outdated so if your looking for more modern programs this is not for you but to understand the basics it should do.

By 062 Y S

Aug 26, 2021

wonderful course

By Sudeepa M

May 19, 2022

Great ,needs more explanation around declaration and variable availability

