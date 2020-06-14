SC
Jun 13, 2020
The course was really fun. I learned something that I didn't know before. Learning it was really easy, thanks to the incredible trainers.
SL
May 12, 2021
The teachers are great ...explain each and every minute detail properly ......#mustdothiscourse
By Shergyl C•
Jun 14, 2020
By Alison T L•
Jan 12, 2021
I couldn't unenroll, as the unenroll button wouldn't let me. It was FRUSTRATING.
By Kush A G•
Oct 11, 2020
Saying the obvious: It was a very well structured course, we are ready to make our own games now. Thanks a lot. The test and quizzes were really hard at times, it could have been easier if we could submit a program. But it was worth every minute. Thank you again.
By Simran L•
May 13, 2021
By kace d o k a•
May 2, 2022
Ce cours est très instructif avec des enseignants doués merci beaucoup pour le cours
By Malia M•
Mar 20, 2021
I'm excited to see what I will create with what I learned in this course!
By Alexandria J•
Nov 30, 2021
It was a fun, challenging course, and I would definitly do it again!
By Divine O•
Nov 16, 2021
This course helped me learn the graphics.
By Alexander K•
Jan 10, 2022
The course is well made and interesting but the programm looks and feels very outdated so if your looking for more modern programs this is not for you but to understand the basics it should do.
By 062 Y S•
Aug 26, 2021
wonderful course
By Sudeepa M•
May 19, 2022
Great ,needs more explanation around declaration and variable availability