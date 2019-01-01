Steve is the Director of the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (an undergraduate honors college combining computer science and business) where he holds a chancellor's professorship and also has an appointment as an Associate Professor of Computer Science in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Steve came to the University of Nebraska - Lincoln from the Computer Science Department at Stanford University where he served as an associate professor (teaching). His research areas lie in computer science education, with particular interest in program visualization and in trying to understand how students learn to program. He is most well-known for his work with the Alice programming environment and in developing Alice-related curricular materials. Along with coauthors, he has written many technical papers on Alice as well as two textbooks. Steve holds Master's and Doctoral degrees in Computer Science from Syracuse University. His undergraduate degrees, in Chemistry and Mathematics, are from Cornell University.