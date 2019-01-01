Profile

Stephen Cooper

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Steve is the Director of the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (an undergraduate honors college combining computer science and business) where he holds a chancellor's professorship and also has an appointment as an Associate Professor of Computer Science in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Steve came to the University of Nebraska - Lincoln from the Computer Science Department at Stanford University where he served as an associate professor (teaching). His research areas lie in computer science education, with particular interest in program visualization and in trying to understand how students learn to program. He is most well-known for his work with the Alice programming environment and in developing Alice-related curricular materials. Along with coauthors, he has written many technical papers on Alice as well as two textbooks. Steve holds Master's and Doctoral degrees in Computer Science from Syracuse University. His undergraduate degrees, in Chemistry and Mathematics, are from Cornell University.

    Courses

    Introduction to Programming and Animation with Alice

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder