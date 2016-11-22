JS
Jan 12, 2020
A very helpful code which allows you to learn the simple of JavaScript HTML and CSS. Very helpful in building websites and an excellent course for beginners or even people who have never coded before.
AD
Jul 16, 2020
Excellent course .\n\nJust felt that there should be examples that could help someone to understand in a more better way.The videos were good and were very simple and easy to understand then the text.
By Marina K•
Nov 22, 2016
This course is very inconsistent when it comes to JavaScript. Instead of giving fundamentals of the language, course instructors prefer to give you a bunch of non-standard libraries and teach you a couple of randomly selected methods which could be applied to images. All core concepts such as data types, data structures are explained very sketchy. OOP paradigm isn;t explained at all. For example, they give you a line of code which goes something like:
var x = new SimpleImage("...");
no explanation of what SimpleImage is is given neither you are taught how exactly it works. Apparently, this course relies heavily on self-learning the lib docs given on their site.
All together this leads you to simply monkey-coping lecture materials into code editor without even realising how it works and what it does. This course is at best serve observatory purpose to give student just a peek at what web development is like.
This course could not be used as a solid foundation fow specialization.
By Hayley I•
Mar 15, 2019
The first week of this course was great, and then the second week was a huge leap up in terms of expectations for the exercises. There was not enough instruction to enable the learner to do the exercises, leaving them feeling demotivated. I'm switching back to the course I was doing on Lynda.com instead, which was must more thorough.
By Mike A•
May 4, 2016
This is NOT a beginner's course. There is not enough coverage of fundamental programming concepts, and too much playing around with complex application concepts such as Steganography. Simple image manipulation is a good way to teach programming concepts. Teaching bit arithmetic in a first programming course is NOT. Also, there are many errors in the videos that should be corrected. And finally, this course is advertised as requiring 3-5 hours per week. What a huge underestimate! I have been programming professionally since 1989. Other than week 1, every week requires closer to 8-10 hours at least. Stop advertising this as a beginning course, or restructure it such that it is more appropriate for beginners.
By Ismail G S•
Oct 6, 2015
This is the first course I am taking in Coursera.org. The valuable instructors of Duke University designed and created a masterpiece for learners. Thank you so much guys. Greets from Istanbul, Turkey.
By Jaidev S•
Jan 13, 2020
A very helpful code which allows you to learn the simple of JavaScript HTML and CSS. Very helpful in building websites and an excellent course for beginners or even people who have never coded before.
By Anthony C•
Aug 17, 2019
Very insightful and helped me learn about the basics of computer science. Now I'm able to better understand the jargon of computer science and can discuss with others or even review codes. Thank you!
By Warwick N•
Mar 16, 2018
My first Coursera course I've ever done and I was very impressed with the platform on which it was presented. My experience was a positive one and I will definitely continue to pursue other courses.
By Bob C•
Nov 8, 2015
This course is the first course in the Courser's Java Programming specialization, however, it uses JavaScript to teach high level programming concepts. If you want to learn JavaScript, this course is not for you. If you want to learn Java, this course is not for you.
The course mainly solves image manipulation problems with Duke's proprietary JavaScript IDE. All the details are "black boxed" so you can't see what's in the JavaScript functions. I believe this is the wrong way to teach newbies because too much abstraction is never good.
Also, as a man, I was personally offended by Professor Susan Rodger saying she wanted to see more women in programming. More woman means less men and that is sexist. As a supporter of equal opportunity, Duke University should take disciplinary action against Professor Rodger. I will not financially support any University that allows it's faculty to express inappropriate personal ideology in a classroom setting.
I do not recommend this course, or any course with Professor Susan Rodger.
By Manjula V•
Oct 11, 2016
The teachers and instructors really should make better videos and stop giving peer edit assignment when people are picky and do not grade your assignment. The instructors should also give their contacts to let their students contact them when the discussion forums dont work
By Bram J•
Jan 4, 2019
No help in discussion forums at all.
By Deleted A•
Nov 4, 2015
A giant and complete waste of time. $79, and 1 month of work and it's all Javascript, no java. Worse yet, you are required to work in BlueJ, (google it) with custom Javascript functions that you are not allowed to view or use outside the course. So, none of the code you write in this course will ever be able to be used anywhere else. (The functions probably are in a minified file, but the students were not given access to that file.) A complete waste of time. I would give it ZERO stars but can't submit this rating without giving it one star.
By Avik D•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent course .
Just felt that there should be examples that could help someone to understand in a more better way.The videos were good and were very simple and easy to understand then the text.
By Gregory S•
Jun 23, 2019
Comprehensive course. Completing the optional assignments are key to developing proficiency. The course provides many resources for continuing study. Worthwhile course if you want to learn front-end web development.
By Ashley N•
Nov 2, 2016
I've been learning Javascript with lots of different online courses over the last 2 years and this is the first one that presented the information in such a way that I could understand it. Thanks!
By kate d•
Mar 2, 2016
Tutors reading from a teleprompter comes across as robotic, lifeless and boring. We should be told before we do a piece of work that we can only submit it by upgrading, not afterwards!
By Megan B•
Oct 31, 2018
This course was a good introduction to learning how to program a website. I do not yet feel as though i know enough to build a complex website, but I am now very familiar with website components and can make a basic website. The videos are short, so you don't get bored watching them, and the script is written for each video, so you can read through the lesson, which helped me process the more difficult concepts. I learned most from doing the projects/ exercises. By giving problems for the student to write code for, it makes the learner actually apply the information from each video. (I don' t get those online learning courses that just show video and after video, with no problems given. This is NOT one of those.) I also enjoy the short quizzes, which solidify understanding of concepts. (You can take quizzes again if you fail!) This course was well presented, with projects that students do to get hands on learning of coding to make a website. The only way to learn to code, is by coding! Not by watch video alone.
By Patricia S•
Dec 31, 2018
This was a very good course. It took me much longer than I thought it would but that was because of my scheduling of time to take the course and finding the errors when something did not work correctly. I would recommend this to anyone who would like to learn the very basics of web design.
By Nabhit A•
Aug 13, 2018
not everything that we are tested for is taught. for example in week 2 we never learned how to add filters to pictures and questions related to it is asked in the graded quiz and the try its. I do not recommend taking this cause. very disappointed!!
By Deleted A•
Mar 22, 2019
Instructions are great. Each word spoken is important. Listen well, listen again and practice.
My only recommendation would be to not just explain a certain function, principle or theory but also give some real world examples of how a function is commonly used for daily web services.
By ASHUTOSH T•
Jan 16, 2021
This course is amazing, The main thing of this is the way of teaching which makes this course more interesting and amazing. loved this course and looking forward to learn some more exciting programs.
By NADIA B O•
Nov 13, 2020
thank you for giving me an opportunity to learn new thing..totally recommended to learn about programming..easy to understand for someone like me who have zero knowledge about html,css and javascript
By Yun D•
May 29, 2020
Really a good course for beginners! You can construct a clear background knowledge about programming, learn to logically think about programming, and practice JavaScript, HTML, and CSS step by step.
By Donald C•
Dec 3, 2018
Some examples of similar projects to our assignments available always would help. There were several times where I was stuck on something that no one had gotten stuck on in a couple weeks
By Shannon H•
Oct 12, 2020
This was such a good course. I really enjoyed it. It was a great re-introduction to coding concepts, and learning the basics of web design. Thank you Duke for all of the work to make a great course!!
By Marina•
Sep 3, 2016
An excellent course that is so easy to follow and comprehend. It has everything that a beginner needs. Wonderful teachers and very good content. I really enjoyed this course. Thank you so much!