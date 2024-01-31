Duke University
Christian Virtues for Spiritual Growth
Duke University

Christian Virtues for Spiritual Growth

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Stanley Hauerwas

Instructor: Stanley Hauerwas

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply the distinctiveness and narrative shape of Christian convictions and the process by which character is formed to your own life.

  • Explain the role virtues play in Christian discipleship. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the first session of this course, in which we explore the importance of kindness to a life of Christian virtue. We will dive into the importance of baptism in Christianity, and how it is a catalyst for a life of virtue. Next, we will explore the concept of virtue as a habit. We will discuss the meaning of virtue, its difference from mere moral behavior, and why it is constituted by habits. We will also examine how the cultivation of habits shape our character.

What's included

5 videos10 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week you will learn how the virtue of hope—learning to rest in God’s providence when the future is not clear—allows one to live in the present moment without succumbing to suffering and despair. We will study Romans 5, in which St. Paul details how and why Christian hope draws its inspiration from the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We will discuss how Christian hope helps us build our character with eyes toward eternity, and we will examine the virtues in action through the lives and writings of Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray and Bishop Desmond Tutu. Finally, we will discover how hope is a virtue that is lived out in our personal and political contexts.

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn how the virtue of humility leads to the self-knowledge necessary to understand ourselves as relational beings. Hauerwas traces the history of humility, and explains why it is seemingly a paradox. He emphasizes that humility is the key to a scriptural understanding of the world. You will read excerpts of homilies from Archbishop Óscar Romero that illuminate the connection between humility and the church’s faithful witness to the Gospel. Finally, you will apply what you have learned in a formation exercise that dares you to see humor as a practice of humility.

What's included

5 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn the virtue of generosity. Hauerwas explains that generosity is a selfless posture that is practiced in relationships. Although people think of generosity as the virtue of giving, Hauerwas explained that the Christian concept of generosity is best understood through receptivity. In pursuing a relationship with God, human beings come to know that their very existence is a gift that in turn encourages us to receive gifts with humility and joy. In this lesson, you will see how generosity overlaps with other virtues you have learned about in this course. And at the end of this week, you will apply these lessons on generosity by giving a blessing to someone.

What's included

6 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Stanley Hauerwas
Duke University
1 Course368 learners

Offered by

Duke University

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions