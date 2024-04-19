Duke University
Cultivating a Scriptural Imagination
Duke University

Cultivating a Scriptural Imagination

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Laceye Cammarano Warner
Jung Choi

Instructors: Laceye Cammarano Warner

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe what it means to have a scriptural imagination

  • Connect your church’s practices of worship and fellowship, teaching, and mission to the hope of the gospel as described in scripture

  • Explain how diverse communities of faith can embody unity without uniformity as they interpret scripture under the guidance of the Holy Spirit

  • Discuss how doing theology “from the way” helps us exercise practical divinity and become active participants in God’s unfolding story of redemption 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Scripture offers us incredible hope as we await Christ’s return. How might the New Creation shape our vision of what life in the here and now could look like? This week, you’ll begin to consider what it means to have a “scriptural imagination” by looking more closely at the astounding hope to which we have been called, how it shaped John Wesley’s vision for ministry, and how it might help us rediscover the heart of Methodism.

What's included

1 video9 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts

A scriptural imagination conceives of what the present might look like in light of the hope of the gospel. As the early church worked to bring this hope to life, it emphasized practices of worship, teaching and mission. The book of Acts narrates how these familiar features of church were grounded in the good news of God’s redemptive work. This week, you’ll be challenged to examine (and possibly reimagine) how your church’s expressions of these practices reflect the incredible hope described in Scripture.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

When we look to scripture to shape our sense of what is possible, it becomes exceedingly important that we interpret scripture faithfully. But what happens when we disagree about what scripture says? When we read the Bible in community under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, our commitment to the authority of scripture need not become a threat to our unity as the body of Christ.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Exercising a scriptural imagination requires going beyond academic or theoretical conversations about what God is doing in the world. To actually experience the renewal described in the Bible, we must embrace John Wesley’s understanding of practical divinity. In this final lesson, you’ll be challenged to consider how God invites us to get off the balcony and work alongside “the people on the street” to bring to life surprising stories that culminate in the glory of the New Creation.

What's included

1 video5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Laceye Cammarano Warner
Duke University
1 Course10 learners

Offered by

Duke University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions