Dr. Elijah Meyer is a statistics and data science educator with the goal of helping learners discover their passion for working with data. He aims to improve the teaching and learning experiences for all, focusing on projects that include course creation, curriculum development, and instrument development. Besides teaching, he has an interest in sports and enjoys playing basketball, tennis, and disc golf. For more information on Dr. Meyer’s teaching and research, please visit https://elijahmeyer3.github.io/.