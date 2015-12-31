About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

18%

started a new career after completing these courses

27%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cognitive Science
  • Evolution
  • Animal Behavior
  • Dog

Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Course Information

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Paradox of a Best Friend That Evolved From Our Worst Enemy

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

How Biology Studies Cognitive Evolution

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Dogs Are Cognitively Remarkable

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

