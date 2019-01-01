Dr. Brian Hare is a scientist, TV host and New York Times bestselling author. Hare is an associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University in North Carolina and a member of the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience, which is a division of the Duke Institute of Brain Science. He received his PhD from Harvard University, founded the Hominoid Psychology Research Group while at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, and subsequently founded the Duke Canine Cognition Center when arriving at Duke University. His publications on dog cognition are among the heavily cited papers on dog behavior and intelligence.
In 2004, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation named him a recipient of the Sofja Kovalevskaja Award, Germany's most prestigious award for scientists under age 40. In 2007 Smithsonian magazine named him one of the top 37 U.S. scientists under 36.
Hare's research has consistently received national and international media coverage including The New York Times, The New Yorker, National Geographic, Time, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, Nature, Wired, Science, CNN and ABC.
Hare's first book, The Genius of Dogs, is a New York Times Bestseller. He recently hosted the new special TV series on dog cognition "Is your dog a genius" on Nat Geo Wild.