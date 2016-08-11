About this Course

24,009 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Cognitive Science
  • Brain
  • Neurobiology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,120 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Vision (Part 1)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Vision (Part 2), the Body, and Neural Signals

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Brain Maps

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sound and Brain Representations

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BRAIN AND SPACE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder