TB
Sep 8, 2020
I like the details that this course provides about the functionality of the brain. Dr Groh definitely took her time to prepare this course, and she likes to go in depth detail about everything.
TZ
Aug 15, 2020
One of the best Neuroscience courses took in my life. The professor is very good at teaching and amazing personality and her research team is very great. Hope one day she would win Nobel Prize
By kiruthicka s•
Aug 12, 2016
Taught for beginners in a simple and concise way! I especially liked the real life examples given to help students understand the concepts being explained - made it a lot more engaging!
By Jeff B•
Jun 8, 2016
This is an excellent MOOC. I am a PhD candidate studying human intelligence and spatial cognition specifically associated with problem solving. The content is very well structured and clearly communicated through the lectures. Having been briefly introduced to some of the concepts in my own studies prior to this course I am finding the difficulty level to be quite nice (challenging yet very manageable). The inclusion of various experiments throughout the course is a good idea as it makes it all very interesting.
By Grace M O•
Feb 20, 2021
I found this course to be interesting and informative. Dr Groh does a great job in making the content relatable and easy to understand even without a background in the brain.
By Rodrigo F G•
Jun 17, 2017
Great course !!! The information provided within the course was complete and easy to understand without oversimplifying the topics along with applicable to daily use concepts and work.
By Lavanith T•
Aug 23, 2020
One of the excellent course I've taken ob coursera. Dr. Jennifer's explanation helped me to get a whole new level of view in understanding brain and its activities in space.
By Naokichi D•
Jan 3, 2018
Brilliant! I'm taking this while reading Steven Pinker's 'How The Mind Works' and all the overlap makes the learning experience even more fun.
By Robert T•
Mar 15, 2017
Loved it. I took another class from Duke related to visual perception and was equally satisfied with the detail, and pace, of the course.
By Deleted A•
Mar 30, 2021
Terrible too much information before a quiz and lack of clarity to make assumptions. TERRRIBLE course. HOW do I unenroll!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 31, 2021
This is an interesting and excellent course on how our nervous system (not just our brain) makes sense of, processes and responds to the external physical space. There is a great and gradual mix of easy, moderate and challenging topics which can cement key concepts (especially those that you can observe or replicate on your own) quite well. For people in or aiming to be in the (allied) medical professions, a lot of the material here can serve as a review in basic neuroanatomy, neurophysiology and/or neuropathology.
A double-edged sword in this offering is the inclusion and description of landmark studies behind the discussed concepts. There is no doubt that by mentioning these studies, the collaborative and building-up nature of (neuro)science is emphasized adequately - that everything in academic textbooks and in this course did not appear in scientists' minds out of thin air. The downside, on the other hand, is that it sometimes left me wondering the proportion of these findings that are definitive or tentative. Considering the issue of replication that hounds all of empirical science research, it would be nice, I think, that future revisions of this course will incorporate statements or discussions on these matters (i.e, whether the findings are robust, or can be explained by other factors/forces beyond chance).
While I would argue that a baseline grasp of neurobiology is needed to maximize understanding of the content (especially when it comes to nuanced details which are often tackled in the quizzes), I will still highly recommend this course to everyone deeply beguiled by the topic (and can commit their attention beyond casual learning). Perhaps, those who have access the Dr. Groh's book serving as the main reference for this course might find their learning experience enhanced.
By Parul M•
Jan 25, 2020
This is pretty fun and interesting course! The video lectures are full of very interesting information and if you are interested in learning how the brain works, I am sure you'll be hooked on to it. The exercises sometimes need you to remember concepts, particularly names and I am not a big fan of that. I feel the exercises can be made more interesting and engaging. Dr. Groh regularly links to books and papers to explore more if you want to!
By Lee S•
Jan 28, 2021
Jennifer's teaching style is refreshingly direct and well illustrated. I learned a lot and confirmed my understanding of many things.
The course also resonates with a cognitive system development platform I have developed, called NeurOS. See www.cognitivity.technology for an overview. As a result of this course, I plan to build some "neural circuits" using this platform that reflect the many neural processes illustrated in this course.
By Lynn S•
Jan 16, 2021
Dr Groh was so inspiring, passionate, clear and precise. She exhibited complete mastery of teaching the course, it was like watching an artist unraveling their craft, no wonder so many artistic pieces were used as examples in the lectures! I enjoyed this very rich and interesting course as a psychomotor therapist and a neurosciences lover, it will definitely help me in my career. The course was so enjoyable that I was sad it ended.
By D.•
Apr 7, 2017
Really a well thought out course and expertly delivered! I've never had such well explained lectures, using simple terms to explain complex subjects. Our professor is a master at education as well as her subject expertise. This is a great course, a little kooky at times, but just the right amount of kooky to make it more interesting and fun. Thanks for the obvious hard work in producing the course and time expended making it!
By Dimitrios S•
Sep 27, 2017
I would put this course on the list of my top 5 courses taken in Coursera. Great teacher and great videos with the learning material. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in getting a first insight of the inner workings of the brain in terms of vision and the space perception. Thank you Dr. Jennifer M. Groh and thanks to the Duke University staff for the amazing neuroscience courses they are providing!
By Ken W•
Nov 24, 2019
Very well presented. Dr Groh is passionate in this space and easy to listen to and lean from. I work a lot with patients who have movement disorders and with other brain lesions, so this course has been very helpful for us in justifying our novel approaches to improving functionality. I have also been concerned of the effects of chronic use of IPods/Headphones on sensory integration of non auditory informations
By Alan M•
Mar 26, 2017
Fascinating insights on how one's brain orients itself in space via the senses. The lectures are loaded with useful examples, relevant research, and helpful visual aids. The class stirred in me more of an appreciation for the interrelatedness of each of the senses with each other and with memory. Dr. Groh sheds light on several of the brain's strategies for efficiently intrpreting of a complex environment.
By evren y•
Feb 20, 2021
This course was a good start for beginners in neuroscience and spatial cognition at a finer scale.I expanded my knowledge on how we see, hear, and think spatially from high school level to one step further. I appreciate Dr. Groh's effort to make the classes enjoyable. She provided many interesting papers to review on our own and the lectures were usually interesting and fun to watch.
By Daviid K•
Jul 19, 2016
Awesome course. Dr Jennifer Groh uses a wonderful methodology along the modules overlaying clear language, really funny moments, examples in drawings, laboratory and exterior experiments all of them helping to reveal for us the fascinating theme of Brain and Space. Thank you very much for this opportunity.
By Daumal A•
Nov 26, 2021
Very interesting, I loved it ! Some concepts might be challenging but it is very well explained with lots of examples and concrete experiments for students to understand well. I will never hear popcorn the same way though ^^ By the way, I'm not a native english speaker but this course is still accessible !
By Noemie P•
Aug 13, 2020
Great course. I loved Dr Groh and how simple she made it all feel (believe me, I followed an introduction to neuroscience class at university, and I understood things during this course that I had had difficulties with). I recommend this course to anyone who wishes to know more about how we perceive space!
By lucas b d a•
Jan 28, 2021
This is exactly the type of learning I was looking for in order to better understand our brain and how it perceives location and language acquisition. The instructor has a passion for sharing her knowledge as well as comes up with many visual examples to facilitate the concepts. I highly recommend it!
By Nuwar H•
Feb 7, 2021
The course is really interesting and enjoyable. I loved the examples from the daily life. Dr. Groth is really talented in explaining complex information. My favorite thing was the eye movement hat :) i recommend this course for everybody, even for people with no previous knowledge of neuroscience.
By Paul N J•
Feb 14, 2021
A big thanks to this course, I acquired a vast knowledge on how the nervous system sense everything that there is to sense in the physical space, along with its processes and response. I found the course quite challenging but dedication is the key to both enjoy and finish all the given lessons.
By Enyu L•
Jan 18, 2022
An informative and easy to follow course! After taking the course, I was able to understand how the sense of space is integrated in our sensory and motor systems. I also started to appreciate all the work my brain had to do so that I can exprience and navigate my way in the world.
By cuguilke•
Apr 15, 2020
A very insightful class. Prof. Gruh has first hand experience (published papers) on the most topics.
A lot of experiments and their paper references are given to show how the neuroscience knowledge has accumulated.
Pretty good. Prettaaaay prettaaaay prettaaaay pretty good.