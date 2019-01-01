Profile

Candice Hopkins

Documenta 14 Curator, Producer, and Author

    Bio

    Candice Hopkins is a curator for documenta 14, and a citizen of Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Yukon, Canada. Her writings have been published by MIT Press, BlackDog Publishing, Revolver Press, New York University, The Fillip Review, Canadian Art Magazine and the National Museum of the American Indian, among others. She has lectured widely including at the Witte de With, Tate Modern, Dak’Art Biennale, Artists Space, Tate Britain and the University of British Columbia. Hopkins' collaborative curatorial projects include the exhibitions Sakahàn: International Indigenous Art, the National Gallery of Canada’s largest survey of recent Indigenous art and Close Encounters: The Next 500 Years, a multi-venue exhibition in Winnipeg, Canada on Indigenous futurism. At Western Front, she also curated Before the Internet: Networks and Art; The F Word (on feminism); Kits for an Encounter; Jimmie Durham: Knew Urk; and the first solo exhibition of Paul Chan in Canada. In 2014 she was invited to co-organize the SITE Santa Fe biennial exhibition. She has held curatorial positions at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, the National Gallery of Canada, the Western Front Society, and The Walter Phillips Gallery at the Banff Centre. In 2015, she received the prestigious Hnatyshyn Foundation Award for Curatorial Excellence in Contemporary Art.

    Courses

    Art of the MOOC: Experiments with Sound

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder