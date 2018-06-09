About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Berlin University of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction & Analytical Concepts

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Elements of Sound and Social Practices

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Project: Playing with Sound Rules

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

NOTATION, HOW MUSIC TRAVELS & PUBLIC SPACE

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min)

