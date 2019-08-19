SM
Jan 29, 2019
Very Good Course I would encourage every Musician to take this course. It is very informative and broadens one knowledge in Global World Music Perspective
DH
Jul 24, 2020
Great fun and insights, and motivation to re-question my perception and interaction with sounds in the physical environment. Thank you!
By Héctor M•
Aug 19, 2019
Un extraordinario curso que me amplió sobremanera la forma en que escuchaba los sonidos y la música. Un temario sumamente interesante que ayuda a comprender las formas de "mirar" y escuchar el sonido. Estoy fascinado con todo lo aprendido. :)
By Sushil M•
Jan 30, 2019
By michele e k•
Nov 29, 2020
it was very interesting, it covered all levels in our llives, taught us new concepts and introduced us to new topics
By Gerald•
Nov 20, 2019
A very well put together overview of experimental sound techniques and case studies
By Esa J•
Nov 7, 2018
This is a very good course, the best in the Art of the MOOC series.
By Ellen M•
Jun 9, 2018
Super interesting - lots of info that was new to me.
By IAtRain•
May 12, 2019
very useful course for music lovers!
By Matias P•
Jun 15, 2019
By Ivonne M T•
Jan 15, 2019
This course has an interesting content about the phenomenon of sound and the perception of it. The world moves and is happy because of the sound, but for this to have become a course, it makes people bored. somehow
The videos can easily be compiled and a documentary can be formed with all the information, starting with the concepts and then the examples and the extra videos.
The evaluations are also abstract.
By Ampat V V•
Oct 31, 2021
It was an exciting time for me. This course covers amazing ground in terms of exposure to fundamentals and contemporaneous experimenters with sound. If I listened carefully to and explored the works of the sonic artists mentioned by the facilitators, I would be able to understand how the fundamentals can be used in multiple ways to create art. The exercises given were challenging but worthwhile in terms of pushing one's boundaries. I only wish there was more interactivity and discussion on the works that might have been done by the participants.
By Aris A•
Apr 4, 2020
This course really unplug your "ears" & definitely broad your mind , in order to discover, or start realizing this global or intimate sonic enviroment which surround us. "Sound" exist everywhere ,even at objects that are silent , & can take so many diverse shapes or it can be transformed to countless forms ,either it is art , either it is music , either it is picture , or even it is a manifest.
Finishing this course you are for sure an absolutely different listener adapting a wider perspective.
Excellent effort , from the lecturers.
By Kristina S•
Apr 7, 2020
Incredibly interesting course about sound experiments, sound nature and different format of recording and listening. I really enjoyed the course and interviews. It was hard for me to complete the assignments, but I think I will take a second try only for that. This course inspired me to go deep into learning sound and generative music.
By Andrea R•
Apr 30, 2020
Great course, it gave me some tools and new perspectives to study sounds as anthopologist and music producer. And also, helped me to improve my English.
By Darren H•
Jul 25, 2020
By Jagat h•
May 31, 2020
Amazing course with ample examples and very well organised guest presentations.
By hitesh•
Aug 27, 2019
This has been the best course so far that I have came across online.
By Daniel A L N•
Dec 9, 2020
very nice course i love that has all this social connection
By Monserrat•
Apr 20, 2021
AMAZING!!! great teachers and i learned a lot <3
By Bernarda V A•
May 12, 2020
By Priya H•
Apr 22, 2020
By Saud A K•
Feb 15, 2020
A very interesting and different perspective on Sound and Music for me given that I am from an Engineering background.
By Panos T•
Apr 26, 2020
Very brief and informative. Great!