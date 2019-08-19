Chevron Left
Students of this course may try their hand at their own sound interventions and musical compositions, or simply focus on learning more about diverse musical traditions, sonic experimentation, and acoustic phenomena in everyday life. Designed by artist and Duke professor, Pedro Lasch, and UdK composer Mathias Hinke, this course is also co-taught by scholar and musician Jace Clayton (DJ Rupture) and curator Candice Hopkins (Documenta 14). The lectures link major artistic developments of recent decades to wider ideas about sound in specific social and spatial contexts. Also included are guest presentations from key thinkers and practitioners, like: Christopher DeLaurenti, Jen Delos Reyes, Tina Haver Currin, Quran Karriem, Christina Kubisch, Thomas Kusitzky, Scott Lindroth, Mark Anthony Neal, Bill Seaman, and John Supko. As the ‘ART of the MOOC’ title implies, learners and participants are encouraged to treat the MOOC itself as a public art medium. This happens mostly through the course’s optional practical components, local project productions, global exchanges, and critical feedback. While no prior sound production or musical experience is required, projects also offer challenging options for advanced learners. For other course offerings or language versions in this series, just search 'ART of the MOOC' in the Coursera catalog....

SM

Jan 29, 2019

Very Good Course I would encourage every Musician to take this course. It is very informative and broadens one knowledge in Global World Music Perspective

DH

Jul 24, 2020

Great fun and insights, and motivation to re-question my perception and interaction with sounds in the physical environment. Thank you!

By Héctor M

Aug 19, 2019

Un extraordinario curso que me amplió sobremanera la forma en que escuchaba los sonidos y la música. Un temario sumamente interesante que ayuda a comprender las formas de "mirar" y escuchar el sonido. Estoy fascinado con todo lo aprendido. :)

By Sushil M

Jan 30, 2019

By michele e k

Nov 29, 2020

it was very interesting, it covered all levels in our llives, taught us new concepts and introduced us to new topics

By Gerald

Nov 20, 2019

A very well put together overview of experimental sound techniques and case studies

By Esa J

Nov 7, 2018

This is a very good course, the best in the Art of the MOOC series.

By Ellen M

Jun 9, 2018

Super interesting - lots of info that was new to me.

By IAtRain

May 12, 2019

very useful course for music lovers!

By Matias P

Jun 15, 2019

Love it!

By Ivonne M T

Jan 15, 2019

This course has an interesting content about the phenomenon of sound and the perception of it. The world moves and is happy because of the sound, but for this to have become a course, it makes people bored. somehow

The videos can easily be compiled and a documentary can be formed with all the information, starting with the concepts and then the examples and the extra videos.

The evaluations are also abstract.

Course is finished.

By Ampat V V

Oct 31, 2021

I​t was an exciting time for me. This course covers amazing ground in terms of exposure to fundamentals and contemporaneous experimenters with sound. If I listened carefully to and explored the works of the sonic artists mentioned by the facilitators, I would be able to understand how the fundamentals can be used in multiple ways to create art. The exercises given were challenging but worthwhile in terms of pushing one's boundaries. I only wish there was more interactivity and discussion on the works that might have been done by the participants.

By Aris A

Apr 4, 2020

This course really unplug your "ears" & definitely broad your mind , in order to discover, or start realizing this global or intimate sonic enviroment which surround us. "Sound" exist everywhere ,even at objects that are silent , & can take so many diverse shapes or it can be transformed to countless forms ,either it is art , either it is music , either it is picture , or even it is a manifest.

Finishing this course you are for sure an absolutely different listener adapting a wider perspective.

Excellent effort , from the lecturers.

By Kristina S

Apr 7, 2020

Incredibly interesting course about sound experiments, sound nature and different format of recording and listening. I really enjoyed the course and interviews. It was hard for me to complete the assignments, but I think I will take a second try only for that. This course inspired me to go deep into learning sound and generative music.

By Andrea R

Apr 30, 2020

Great course, it gave me some tools and new perspectives to study sounds as anthopologist and music producer. And also, helped me to improve my English.

By Darren H

Jul 25, 2020

By Jagat h

May 31, 2020

Amazing course with ample examples and very well organised guest presentations.

By hitesh

Aug 27, 2019

This has been the best course so far that I have came across online.

By Daniel A L N

Dec 9, 2020

very nice course i love that has all this social connection

By Monserrat

Apr 20, 2021

AMAZING!!! great teachers and i learned a lot <3

By Bernarda V A

May 12, 2020

Thanks!

By Priya H

Apr 22, 2020

Good

By Saud A K

Feb 15, 2020

A very interesting and different perspective on Sound and Music for me given that I am from an Engineering background.

By Panos T

Apr 26, 2020

Very brief and informative. Great!

