Pedro Lasch was born and raised in Mexico City. He divides his time between North Carolina, where he teaches at Duke University (since 2002), and New York, where he leads ongoing projects with immigrant communities and art collectives, such as 16 Beaver Group (since 1999). His solo exhibitions and projects include Open Routines (Queens Museum of Art, 2006), Black Mirror (Nasher Museum of Art, 2008), and Abstract Nationalism (The Phillips Collection, 2014); he has participated in group exhibitions at MoMA PS1, MASS MoCA, Walker Art Center, CAC New Orleans (U.S.A.); Royal College of Art, Hayward Gallery, Baltic (U.K.); Centro Nacional de las Artes, MUAC, Galería de Palacio Nacional (Mexico); Gwangju Biennial (South Korea), 12th Havana Biennial (Cuba), Documenta 13 / AND AND AND (Germany), and 56th Venice Biennale / Creative Time Summit (Italy). The author or three books, his art and writings have also appeared in edited collections and journals like October Magazine, Saber Ver, Art Forum, ARTnews, Cultural Studies, and Rethinking Marxism, as well as international media like The New York Times, The Philadelphia Weekly, El Universal, and La Jornada.