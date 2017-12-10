Students of this course may try their hand at their own public art interventions, or simply focus on learning from the theory of public practice and its recent history. Designed by artist and Duke professor, Pedro Lasch, and co-taught by Creative Time artistic director, Nato Thompson, this course presents public culture and art in their radically reinenvented contemporary forms. The lectures link major developments of recent decades to wider topics like spatial politics, everyday social structures, and experimental education.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Public Art and Pedagogy
This short module provides an overview of the course's structure, working process, global community, and overall guidelines. Make sure to read it right away and refer back to it when needed.
Public Art and Spatial Politics: Lectures, Guest Presentations, and Quiz
This lesson will lay out some basic definitions and examples of public practice and socially engaged art, especially as they relate to spatial politics. We will examine the critical role that such practices have had in relation to various forms of urbanism and social planning and consider the physical and symbolic mechanisms that separate the global and the local, the urban and the rural, the visible and the invisible, citizens and immigrants, settlers and refugees. The lecture and guest presentations will provide foundation and inspiration for students’ own experiments with spatial politics.
Public Art and Spatial Politics: Projects and Self-Assessments
The prompt, lecture and guest presentations will provide the foundation and inspiration for students’ own experiments. These student experiments were originally peer reviewed projects in the ART of the MOOC series, but have now been made entirely optional and self-reviewed. If you want to do them, we recommend you chose one of the two options (one is more social, the other more individual) and complete the optional quiz after you are done. Your project submissions and the quiz are not graded, so they will not impact your performance in the course.
Fictions, Alternative Structures, and Mock-Institutions: Lectures, Guest Presentations, and Quiz
By definition, social art is a collective endeavor. It might seek to transform larger social structures and economies. Perhaps more modestly, it might offer some alternatives or simply confront immediate challenges. The production of an unusual, creative, or engaged collective body can be its final goal. In this lesson we will learn how socially engaged artists have used the guise or actual form of organizations and institutions such as churches, corporations, banks, government offices, and other social units as the very media of their work. This lesson’s practical components will ask students to invent their own alternative social structures or fictional interventions.
Reviews
This course was excellent. The content was really engaging, the tutors were very responsive and the assignments were interesting. I would wholeheartedly recommend it.
I loved this. The class was very informative and enjoyable. I didn’t realize I would move through the course so fast. Will be taking more courses.
I loved this course - very interesting content, and it helped me a lot for future pedagogical adventures with my urban arts association. Thank you!
Interesting perspective on art I hadn't considered prior to this course. Thanks so much.
