Chevron Left
Back to ART of the MOOC: Public Art and Pedagogy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for ART of the MOOC: Public Art and Pedagogy by Duke University

4.7
stars
112 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

Students of this course may try their hand at their own public art interventions, or simply focus on learning from the theory of public practice and its recent history. Designed by artist and Duke professor, Pedro Lasch, and co-taught by Creative Time artistic director, Nato Thompson, this course presents public culture and art in their radically reinenvented contemporary forms. The lectures link major developments of recent decades to wider topics like spatial politics, everyday social structures, and experimental education. Also included are guest presentations from key thinkers and practitioners, like: Tania Bruguera, Claire Doherty, Tom Finkelpearl, Hans Haacke, Shannon Jackson, Suzanne Lacy, Rick Lowe, and many more. As the ‘ART of the MOOC’ title implies, learners and participants are encouraged to treat the MOOC itself as a public art medium. This happens mostly through the course’s practical components, local project productions, global exchanges, and critical feedback. While no prior art making experience is required, projects also offer challenging options for advanced learners. For other course offerings or language versions in this series, just search 'ART of the MOOC' in the Coursera catalog....

Top reviews

BA

Aug 12, 2020

This course was excellent. The content was really engaging, the tutors were very responsive and the assignments were interesting. I would wholeheartedly recommend it.

LC

Aug 20, 2020

I loved this course - very interesting content, and it helped me a lot for future pedagogical adventures with my urban arts association.\n\nThank you!

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for ART of the MOOC: Public Art and Pedagogy

By Jillian A

Mar 27, 2020

A lot of interesting content, fabulous guest speakers, and thought-provoking arrangement. The main problems have to do with speed and presentation. There could have been better efforts to produce a printed transcript of some of the videos that is a correct transcript and not bad close-captioning. Also, as someone else said, with the high pacing of the course, one often feels dropped in the middle of a much longer discussion (which one probably is, due to editing constraints), so what should be a solid overview ends up feeling like a break-neck I-missed-something course. Supplemental text materials would have helped tremendously in certain modules.

By Dimitris T

Apr 7, 2019

I found it deep detailed with lots of interested references and statements. Finally, the most important fact was that is one of the few resources about this themes that is completely free and reachable. Thank you for the opportunity.

By disheka j

Jul 26, 2018

A bit more structuring would be great. At times it feels like you are starting the class in the middle of the semester. Especially when listening to a guest lecture. A bit more context and text is required about the conversation.

By flavia p

Dec 23, 2017

Thank you! Please more

By Aydana M

Nov 12, 2021

This course was excellent. The content was really engaging, the tutors were very responsive and the assignments were interesting. I would wholeheartedly recommend it.

By Beth A

Aug 13, 2020

This course was excellent. The content was really engaging, the tutors were very responsive and the assignments were interesting. I would wholeheartedly recommend it.

By Plushflower

Nov 10, 2020

I loved this. The class was very informative and enjoyable. I didn’t realize I would move through the course so fast. Will be taking more courses.

By Li A

Aug 21, 2020

I loved this course - very interesting content, and it helped me a lot for future pedagogical adventures with my urban arts association.

Thank you!

By JOHN Q

Dec 11, 2017

Interesting perspective on art I hadn't considered prior to this course. Thanks so much.

By MALOTH J

Jun 21, 2020

Thank you for your good information THANK YOU

By Kamilzhanova Y

Nov 29, 2021

it was very useful course, thanks a lot

By Adolfo J C V

Oct 13, 2016

Wonderful! It's a great course!

By Heidi H

Nov 4, 2021

Very informative and engageing

By Balasaravanan

Oct 10, 2018

Engaging and excellent

By JESSICA G R

Aug 6, 2020

Excelente curso

By vicente a m

Aug 4, 2019

Muito Bom !!!

By Хасанова А Е

Nov 29, 2021

THANK YOU

By Aruzhan B

Oct 21, 2021

Wonderful

By Flt L G R

Jul 21, 2020

THANKS...

By Irene M M

May 21, 2020

I really liked this course.

By Dong J P

Dec 20, 2020

By Farooha K

Dec 12, 2020

At a time like these i couldn't go out for the MOB sessions but i enjoyed learning.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder