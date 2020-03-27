BA
Aug 12, 2020
This course was excellent. The content was really engaging, the tutors were very responsive and the assignments were interesting. I would wholeheartedly recommend it.
LC
Aug 20, 2020
I loved this course - very interesting content, and it helped me a lot for future pedagogical adventures with my urban arts association.\n\nThank you!
By Jillian A•
Mar 27, 2020
A lot of interesting content, fabulous guest speakers, and thought-provoking arrangement. The main problems have to do with speed and presentation. There could have been better efforts to produce a printed transcript of some of the videos that is a correct transcript and not bad close-captioning. Also, as someone else said, with the high pacing of the course, one often feels dropped in the middle of a much longer discussion (which one probably is, due to editing constraints), so what should be a solid overview ends up feeling like a break-neck I-missed-something course. Supplemental text materials would have helped tremendously in certain modules.
By Dimitris T•
Apr 7, 2019
I found it deep detailed with lots of interested references and statements. Finally, the most important fact was that is one of the few resources about this themes that is completely free and reachable. Thank you for the opportunity.
By disheka j•
Jul 26, 2018
A bit more structuring would be great. At times it feels like you are starting the class in the middle of the semester. Especially when listening to a guest lecture. A bit more context and text is required about the conversation.
By flavia p•
Dec 23, 2017
Thank you! Please more
By Aydana M•
Nov 12, 2021
By Beth A•
Aug 13, 2020
By Plushflower•
Nov 10, 2020
I loved this. The class was very informative and enjoyable. I didn’t realize I would move through the course so fast. Will be taking more courses.
By Li A•
Aug 21, 2020
By JOHN Q•
Dec 11, 2017
Interesting perspective on art I hadn't considered prior to this course. Thanks so much.
By MALOTH J•
Jun 21, 2020
Thank you for your good information THANK YOU
By Kamilzhanova Y•
Nov 29, 2021
it was very useful course, thanks a lot
By Adolfo J C V•
Oct 13, 2016
Wonderful! It's a great course!
By Heidi H•
Nov 4, 2021
Very informative and engageing
By Balasaravanan•
Oct 10, 2018
Engaging and excellent
By JESSICA G R•
Aug 6, 2020
Excelente curso
By vicente a m•
Aug 4, 2019
Muito Bom !!!
By Хасанова А Е•
Nov 29, 2021
THANK YOU
By Aruzhan B•
Oct 21, 2021
Wonderful
By Flt L G R•
Jul 21, 2020
THANKS...
By Irene M M•
May 21, 2020
I really liked this course.
By Dong J P•
Dec 20, 2020
By Farooha K•
Dec 12, 2020
At a time like these i couldn't go out for the MOB sessions but i enjoyed learning.