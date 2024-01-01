Profile

Kyle Bradbury

Assistant Research Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Kyle Bradbury brings experience in machine learning and statistical modeling to energy problems. He completed his Ph.D. at Duke University, with research focused on modeling the reliability and cost trade-offs of energy storage systems for integrating wind and solar power into the grid. Kyle holds a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University where he specialized in statistical signal processing and machine learning, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. He has worked for ISO New England, MIT Lincoln Laboratories, and Dominion.

    Courses - English

    Data Science with NumPy, Sets, and Dictionaries

    Pandas for Data Science

    Python Programming Fundamentals

