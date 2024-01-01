Dr. Kyle Bradbury brings experience in machine learning and statistical modeling to energy problems. He completed his Ph.D. at Duke University, with research focused on modeling the reliability and cost trade-offs of energy storage systems for integrating wind and solar power into the grid. Kyle holds a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University where he specialized in statistical signal processing and machine learning, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. He has worked for ISO New England, MIT Lincoln Laboratories, and Dominion.