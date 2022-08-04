在本课程中，学生将学习认识和应用说明人体九个器官系统中整体人体机能（作为完整有机体）的基本概念。
人体生理学导论（中文版）Duke University
About this Course
4,409 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
欢迎！
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings
4 hours to complete
稳态和内分泌系统
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 140 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
神经系统
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
感觉和躯体神经系统
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Reviews
- 5 stars84.37%
- 4 stars13.54%
- 3 stars1.04%
- 1 star1.04%
TOP REVIEWS FROM 人体生理学导论（中文版）
View all reviews
by BWSep 9, 2015
Great course but should have time to study because it requires intensive study for beginner or non science stream students. Anyway, thank you all lecturers in this course.
Cheers,
Banly
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.